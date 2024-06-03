Massive Update on WWE Raw Superstar's Contract Status as Expiration Date Looms
A huge update on a WWE Monday Night Raw superstar's expiring contract has surfaced.
Last week, a bombshell report from Fightful revealed that the WWE deal of on-air talent Chad Gable was set to expire on June 7th. The news came as a big surprise to fans as Gable has been featured prominently on WWE Raw. The report also mentioned that there were potential opportunities for Gable outside of the wrestling industry.
The latest word on Gable's expiring deal has popped up.
Chad Gable's WWE Contract Situation
Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful has provided a new update, which reveals that Chad Gable's WWE contract is still set to expire this Friday. The report noted that while it's unknown whether or not WWE has made an offer, the company and AEW are expected to pitch lucrative deals to the Alpha Academy leader if his contract does indeed expire.
It's also mentioned in the report that Gable has a sizable amount of leverage.
This is certainly an interesting situation to watch given that Gable is a part of a major storyline with WWE Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn. Gable has also been mistreating his Alpha Academy students, with Otis looking poised for an eventual turn. WWE has also teased Gable aligning with the Creed Brothers, which obviously won't be happening if a contract extension can't be reached.
MMA Knockout on Sports Illustrated will continue to bring you the latest updates on the current situation with WWE and Chad Gable.
