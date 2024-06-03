WWE Raw Results: Damian Priest Sends Drew McIntyre Crashing Through Table
The Giant Center in Hershey, PA is ready for WWE Monday Night Raw tonight, and we've got you covered with live results.
The red brand will feature an appearance from Women's World Champion Liv Morgan, who is expected to address her make out session with Dominik Mysterio when last week's episode abruptly went off the air. How will Dom respond to what transpired?
Don't forget, we're also on the road to the Clash at the Castle 2024 PLE in Scotland, which takes place on June 15th. Before World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest puts his gold at stake against Drew McIntyre, the "Archer of Infamy" will collide with WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio.
That's not all in store for WWE Raw tonight.
Several Matches Announced for WWE Raw Tonight
There are two other matches previously announced for the show with Sheamus taking on Ludwig Kaiser, and The New Day facing Authors of Pain.
Since our Monday Night Raw preview article earlier today, three more matches have been announced.
Former WWE Universal Champion Finn Balor will square off with Dragon Lee of the LWO. Bron Breakker will go one-on-one with Ricochet after being a menace to "The Future of Flight" and Ilja Dragunov the past couple of weeks.
We'll also get to see the in-ring WWE Raw debut of Kiana James, as she'll face off with Natalya.
Check back on this page for updated Monday Night Raw results throughout the show. Live coverage begins at 8 p.m. ET, so be sure to keep refreshing your browser for results and video highlights.
WWE Raw Results (June 3, 2024)
Bianca Belair, Jade Cargill, Bron Breakker, and The Judgment Day were shown entering the arena separately.
Liv Morgan made her way to the ring. She bragged about injuring Rhea Ripley, sending Becky Lynch into an "early retirement," and kissing Dominik Mysterio.
Dom made his way out, and fans barely let him get a word in. Dominik insisted he doesn't know what game Liv is playing, and that Mami isn't playing the same game. He said when Rhea comes back she's gonna kill her.
Liv said even if that happens, Rhea will probably kill Dom too. Liv claimed Dom was in the ring to get closer to her. Morgan touched Dom's body and Finn Balor claimed The Judgment Day wants nothing to do with Liv.
Morgan left the ring, but not before rubbing on Dom's head.
Jackie Redmond spoke to Sheamus, who said there might be more to Ludwig than GUNTHER has been letting on. He challenged Kaiser to gain his respect.
As Sheamus was making his way out for the match with Kaiser, he was attacked from behind on the ramp by Ludwig.
Sheamus vs. Ludwig Kaiser
Sheamus was selling his knee at the start of the match due to Kaiser's attack. Kaiser's chops had no impact on Sheamus, who punched him. Ludwig did find success targeting the injured knee.
The action spilled to the outside momentarily with Kaiser slamming Sheamus' knee onto the apron. "The Celtic Warrior" responded by sending him into the barricade.
With Sheamus dazed on the ring steps, Ludwig dropkicked his knee before the commercial break.
Kaiser looked to steal Sheamus' 10 Beats of the Bodhran, but his opponent was having none of it.
The constant attacks on Sheamus' knee almost forced the referee to stop the match, but the former multiple-time world champion stopped him. A knee to the jaw landed for Sheamus.
A Brouge Kick attempt didn't go well, as Sheamus' knee gave out, and Kaiser went for a school boy for a near fall. Sheamus ended up nailing his opponent with 13 Beats of the Bodhran.
Sheamus went for White Noise off the turnbuckle, but Kaiser slipped out and once again took out the knee of his opponent. This time it was too much, as Ludwig scored the pin.
Winner: Ludwig Kaiser
The Judgment Day was backstage, Finn Balor warned Dominik that he's playing with fire. Damian Priest asked Dom if he's straightened things out with Rhea Ripley. Dominik said he's giving her time, but insisted everything is okay.
Ricochet was being taped up by the medical staff when Ilja Dragunov walked in. He cautioned Ricochet about the danger of Bron Breakker. He said Bron has been getting in their business for too long. Dragunov wished him luck.
Finn Balor vs. Dragon Lee
Dragon Lee sent Balor to the outside and took his opponent out with a suicide dive that covered quite a bit of distance. We head into a commercial break.
Play-by-play commentator Michael Cole noted that during the commercial break, JD McDonagh distracted Dragon Lee, which allowed Balor to gain an advantage.
Lee sent Balor to the ropes and hit a German suplex. McDonagh once again made Lee take his eyes off the ball.
Dragon Lee rebounded with a sitout powerbomb for a near fall. JD got involved yet again, this time distracting the referee. Carlito interfered and Dragon Lee took him out with a dive.
Lee landed a superkick on JD, but Balor took advantage in the ring with a dropkick in the corner, followed by Coup de Grace for the win.
Winner: Finn Balor
After the match, a beatdown of Lee began before Braun Strowman and Rey Mysterio intervened. Strowman shoulder tackled Balor and Carlito. He then hit a big boot on JD.
The Strowman Express was revving up, but The Judgment Day escaped through the crowd.
Damian Priest said he has an idea for Carlito to ask Adam Pearce for a match against Strowman. R-Truth showed up when the rest of The Judgment Day walked off.
Truth recalled his "days" with The Judgment Day. The Miz and Truth argued over what was just said. Carlito was baffled.
WWE Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn hit the ring. Zayn said his beef with Chad Gable has gone on long enough. He proposed that Gable faces him man-to-man without Alpha Academy.
Instead, Alpha Academy relayed a message to Sami, saying the beef isn't over until he gets an IC title match. Zayn said Gable has the match at Clash at the Castle.
Gable ambushed Sami from behind. Alpha Acedemy began standing up for themselves, but Gable pushed Zayn into Otis, knocking Maxxine and Tozawa off the apron.
Otis slammed Sami to the mat as a result.
Bron Breakker told Adam Pearce that no one can contain him, and that Ricochet will learn that tonight.
Ricochet vs. Bron Breakker
Breakker broke Ricochet's injured ribs onto the barricade before another ad break.
Ricochet was caught mid-air, but he reversed with a DDT. Ricochet hit a springboard moonsault.
He went for Recoil and he got it, but Bron kicked out at two. With Ricochet on the top rope, Breakker scaled up and hit a Frankensteiner.
Breakker then connected with the Spear for the win.
Winner: Bron Breakker
After the match, Bron attempted to take Ricochet out with the steel steps, but Dragunov knocked him into the crowd.
Dragon Lee was frustrated backstage, but Rey Mysterio calmed him down.
Kiana James was interviewed by Jackie Redmond. James said she asked Adam Pearce for this match.
Natalya vs. Kiana James
James went for a rollup, but Natalya countered with an armbar attempt. James faked an injured arm and stomped her opponent in the corner.
A discus clothesline landed for Natalya. 401k landed for James, which earned her the three.
Winner: Kiana James
The New Day was backstage and said people have been trying to break them up for years. Karrion Kross said the tag team just doesn't hit the same anymore. Kross said that after tonight, Woods won't have to follow Kofi around anymore.
Natalya was backstage and walked up to Sonya Deville. She used an old Owen Hart quote, "Enough is enough, and it's time for a change." Deville once again tried to get in the good graces of Zoey Stark and Shayna Baszler, but to no avail.
Braun Strowman vs. Carlito
Strowman ran through Carlito at the start of the match. He then struck his chest and tossed him accross the ring. JD McDonagh and Finn Balor interfered, but they got knocked off the apron.
Strowman got the easy win on Carlito.
Winner: Braun Strowman
After the match, The Judgment Day attacked Braun. Dominik chop blocked Braun. Dom tried to hit Braun with a char, but Strowman knocked it out of his hands.
Liv Morgan prevented Braun from attacking Dom. JD took out Strowman with a chair. Liv got closer to Dom before Balor got between them.
Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill were out to the ring. They mentioned getting a special invitation from Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark.
Baszler and Stark made their entrance. Stark claimed the women's tag champions were ducking. Cargill said there's no reason to wait.
Adam Pearce was out and made the match official for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship.
Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill (c) vs. Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark - for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship
Zoey made a blind tag and hit a missile dropkick on Bianca, who tagged in Jade. Cargill went for a powerbomb, but settled for a superkick when Zoey landed on her feet.
Zoey went up the top rope, but Jade cut her off and went for a stalling vertical suplex, but Baszler stopped her. Bianca and Jade hit stereo stalling suplexes before another commercial break.
Belair went for a pin off her standing moonsault, but Baszler broke it up. Stark kicked Bianca and tagged in Shayna.
On the outside, Shayna threw Jade into the ring steps. Inside the ring, Bianca hit KOD, but Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn attacked Bianca for the DQ.
Winners and STILL WWE Women's Tag Team Champions via DQ: Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill
After the match, Stark, Baszler, Fyre, and Dawn all attacked the women's tag titleholders.
Cathy Kelley interviewed Damian Priest. Damian said he has to close the door on Rey Mysterio. He shut down Cathy's question about Dominik and Liv Morgan.
Drew McIntyre interrupted the interview. Drew said this moment is as high as Priest is going to get in this industry.
Jey Uso's music played to a thunderous ovation. He played to the crowd before grabbing a mic. He expressed gratitude to the fans for "Yeeting" with him.
Uso revealed his plans to win the men's Money in the Bank ladder match.
Lyra Valkyria was attacked by IYO SKY during an interview. SKY was clearly still peeved after Lyra eliminated her in the semifinals of the Queen of the Ring.
The New Day vs. Authors of Pain w/The Final Testament
Scarlett distracted the referee and Kofi went face-to-face with Kross on the outside. Woods went for the tag, but Kofi wasn't there.
Kingston got back on the apron, but was knocked off. AOP hit their neckbreaker into a sitout powerbomb for the win.
Winners: AOP
Jackie Redmond interviewed Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn. Fyre and Dawn said they won't wait around for chances, they will take them.
Damian Priest vs. Rey Mysterio
Rey hit a springboard moonsault to Priest on the outside. Mysterio launched himself into the ring, but Priest caught him and lifted him up for a flatliner.
Priest connected with a huge forearm and urged Rey to stay outside and just take the 10-count. Rey landed a spinning heel kick followed by an enzuigiri.
Mysterio landed a seated senton, followed by a springboard crossbody for a near fall. Mysterio went for a 619, but Priest hit a snake eyes and a clothesline for a two-count.
Priest went for the Razor's Edge from the second rope, but Rey stopped him. He then landed a hurricanrana.
Mysterio hit the 619 and dropped the dime, but Priest kicked out. Carlito showed up, but Dragon Lee stopped him.
JD McDonagh and Finn Balor then attacked Lee before Mysterio took them out with a corkscrew plancha. Rey went for a move off the top rope, but Priest hit South of Heaven for the win.
Winner: Damian Priest
After the match, McIntyre attacked Priest and the rest of The Judgment Day. He cleared the announce table, but Priest chokeslammed him through it.
