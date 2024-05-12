Vasiliy Lomachenko vs. George Kambosos Live Stream Results: Boxing Tonight
It's time for championship boxing courtesy of Top Rank, and the main event tonight will be Vasiliy Lomachenko vs. George Kambosos.
Lomachenko and Kambosos will be competing for the vacant IBF lightweight title. The two will collide inside the RAC Arena in Perth, Australia this evening. Both men know what it's like to hold world titles, but they'll also be fighting to remain relevant at 135 pounds.
For Loma, he's looking to regain the status of being the best lightweight in all of boxing, something he almost achieved when he barely lost to Devin Haney via unanimous decision back in May 2023. It's been a year since that fight and Loma hopes to prove he's still at the top of the heap.
As for Kambosos, he wants to show the world he's more than a one-hit wonder. Beating Lomachenko to win championship gold once again would certainly go a long way for "Ferocious."
Vasiliy Lomachenko vs. George Kambosos Live Results & Video Highlights
There are two more title fights set for tonight's Top Rank Boxing card. Andrew Maloney and Pedro Guevara will fight for the WBC interim super flyweight gold, while Nina Hughes puts the WBA female bantamweight championship at stake against Cherneka Johnson.
Sports Illustrated MMA Knockout will be providing live results and video highlights beginning at 10 p.m. ET. We'll be providing play-by-play for the main event between Lomachenko and Kambosos, and we'll have quick results for the rest of the card. We'll be bringing you video highlights of all the fights listed below.
- Vasiliy Lomachenko def. George Kambosos via TKO - R11, 2:49 - for vacant IBF lightweight title
- Cherneka Johnson def. Nina Hughes via majority decision (95-95, 96-94, 98-92)- for WBA female bantamweight title
- Pedro Guevara def, Andrew Moloney via split decision (115-113, 113-116, 115-113) - for the WBC interim super flyweight title
Vasiliy Lomachenko vs. George Kambosos - for vacant IBF lightweight title
Round 1
Lomachenko moved forward, putting pressure on Kambosos. He fired off a three-punch combination.
Round 2
Loma continued to pressure his opponent. A right hand to the body connected for Kambosos. Loma fired off a flurry near the end of the round.
Round 3
A right hand connected for Loma upstairs. The two exchanged and Kambosos went for the body. The two had a fiery exchange to end the round.
Round 4
Lomachenko landed an uppercut to end a combination. A hook connected for Loma. Kambosos was having difficulty with his opponent's pressure.
Round 5
Lomachenko's footwork was paying dividends. The left hand kept finding a home for Loma. Loma sent Kambosos off balance with a left hand late in the round.
Round 6
Kambosos looked to get something going with body shots. He landed a counter left hook. A short left hand was there for Lomachenko.
Round 7
Round seven was all Lomachenko, who kept the pressure on and started going to the body. He popped Kambosos with a left hand.
Round 8
Lomachenko was making Kambosos miss and popped him with some good left hooks. A cut formed on the eyelid of Kambosos.
Round 9
This round was more of the same for Loma. The cut on the right eye of Kambosos was worsening.
Round 10
The crowd in Perth were silent by this point. While Kambosos was gritty and never stopped trying, his efforts couldn't yield success.
Round 11
Lomachenko connected with what appeared to be a body shot at first, but he caught Kambosos right on the button as he was ducking. Kambosos was knocked down a second time and that sealed it.
Nina Hughes vs. Cherneka Johnson - for WBA female bantamweight title
Andrew Moloney vs. Pedro Guevara
