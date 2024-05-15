WWE NXT Faction Reportedly Receives Huge Praise Backstage, Main Roster Move Incoming?
It appears the higher ups at WWE have big hopes for a current NXT faction.
The NXT brand has a mix of seasoned veterans and inexperienced talent with potential. Obviously, the hope within WWE is that the rookies can learn from the savvy in-ring experts to develop into the next generation of stars on the main roster. That doesn't mean the veterans can't break out as even bigger stars themselves on NXT.
A recent report suggests that a faction with several years under their belt is garnering huge praise.
Gallus Receives High Marks From WWE Brass
Corey Brennan of Fightful reports that Gallus (Joe Coffey, Mark Coffey, and Wolfgang) were in consideration for the WWE Draft 2024. While the trio didn't end up getting the call to Monday Night Raw or Friday Night SmackDown, they are expected to make it to the main roster in the coming months. It was also noted in the report that WWE is quite high on the stable.
The news may not come as a surprise to hardcore WWE fans. After all, all members of Gallus played a pivotal role in helping Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson prepare for his WrestleMania 40 match. The Coffey brothers and Wolfgang made their TV return to end this past Tuesday's episode of WWE NXT. The group laid out Wes Lee, Ivar, and Josh Briggs and sent a warning to the locker room.
The faction received a big reaction from fans in attendance once it was revealed that they were behind the ambush. It'll be interesting to see when WWE will pull the trigger on sending Gallus to the main roster.
