AEW News: Former WWE World Champion Set to Become Free Agent, TNA Interested
One AEW star who was a former three-time world champion under the WWE banner will be hitting the free agency market imminently.
Several reports have surfaced regarding expiring WWE talent deals. The biggest news story on that front has been Ricochet's expected exit from WWE this July. The company recently ran an injury angle as a way to write the high-flyer off TV.
This time, a report has emerged on an AEW talent who will see his current contract expire on very soon.
Jeff Hardy Set to Become Free Agent
Fightful reports that AEW star Jeff Hardy will become a free agent this Friday. It's been said that AEW has been letting contracts expire rather than firing talent who the company feels won't serve them well going forward. There's no word on whether or not AEW had interest in re-signing Jeff.
The report noted that TNA Wrestling has expressed interest in bringing "The Charismatic Enigma" back to the company.
While Hardy isn't the main eventer he once was, he still has his loyal fanbase. His brother, Matt Hardy, currently wrestles for TNA. If Jeff decides to go back to the company, the chances of yet another Hardy Boyz run can't be ruled out.
Jeff Hardy is best known for his time in WWE where he was a former WWE Champion and held the World Heavyweight Championship twice. Many believe that Jeff's personal demons held him back from being an even bigger star than he was at his peak.
