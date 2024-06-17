WWE Raw Preview: Drew McIntyre is Irate at CM Punk, Uncle Howdy Returns?
The post-Clash at the Castle 2024 episode of WWE Monday Night Raw takes place tonight, and you can bet there will be high drama.
At the conclusion of this past Saturday's PLE event, CM Punk cost Drew McIntyre his chance at taking the World Heavyweight Championship from Damian Priest. With the referee laid out on the outside, McIntyre had Priest beat when CM Punk showed up in a referee shirt before nailing Drew with a low blow.
This allowed Priest to land South of Heaven for the pin. How will an irate McIntyre respond to the controversy on WWE Raw tonight?
Another superstar who is sure to be in a foul mood is Chad Gable. The Alpha Academy leader once again failed to capture the Intercontinental Championship from Sami Zayn. Maxxine Dupri and Otis refused to help Gable use underhanded tactics.
Otis even walked out on Gable to help an injured Maxxine. The distraction led to Zayn landing the Helluva Kick to successfully retain the IC gold. Is it time for Gable to find a new "family?"
As far as matches go, there will be singles action between former stablemates Dragon Lee and Carlito. There is history here, as Carlito cost Lee a spot on the WrestleMania 40 card by injuring him backstage.
Plus, for several weeks there have been mysterious QR codes, creepy messages, and glitches popping up on WWE TV. A countdown clock has also signaled a big reveal for tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw.
Is it time for Uncle Howdy and friends?
