Major WWE Monday Night Raw Star Chad Gable's Deal Reportedly Expires Next Week
If one report is to be believed, then the WWE contract of Monday Night Raw superstar Chad Gable is scheduled to expire next week.
The report comes from Fightful, noting that Gable has options outside of wrestling. One would assume WWE has been hard at work trying to re-sign Gable given how prominent he's been featured on WWE TV. Gable has taken on the role of a heel in recent weeks and it has garnered success. WWE even planted the seeds for Gable eventually ditching the current iteration of the Alpha Academy in favor of the Creed Brothers.
It's another significant WWE talent who has yet to put pen to paper for an extension, as Becky Lynch hasn't extended her deal and is reportedly on an "extended break."
The currently storyline with Gable is that he is obsessed with winning the WWE Intercontinental Championship from Sami Zayn. In storyline, Chad helped train Zayn for his IC title match against GUNTHER at WrestleMania 40. Zayn ended up winning the championship, but Gable grew jealous when he was unable to take the title from Sami during their match on an episode of Monday Night Raw.
As Zayn was celebrating with his family, Gable nailed him with a German suplex on the outside before sinking in an Ankle Lock inside the ring. Since that moment, Chad Gable has struggled convincing Otis, Maxxine Dupri, and Tozawa to turn over to the dark side. In particular, he has been mistreating Otis, who appears due for a big moment when he eventually turns on his mentor.
That moment might have to come sooner rather than later, but time will tell.
