Backstage Details on WWE Partnership with TNA Wrestling Amid Jordynne Grace Surprises
There are new reported details on the partnership between WWE and TNA Wrestling.
WWE and TNA Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace have stunned wrestling fans twice this year alone. Grace made a surprising appearance during the women's Royal Rumble match back in January. Just four months later, Grace returned to WWE TV on the May 28th episode of NXT. She will be challenging Roxanne Perez for the NXT Women's Championship at NXT Battleground on June 9th.
If a new report is to be believed, then slow and steady has been the approach of WWE and TNA Wrestling throughout this relationship.
Behind The Scenes Update on WWE's Partnership with TNA Wrestling
WrestleVotes reports that WWE and TNA Wrestling had been planning to work together a bit more regularly for months. It's been said that WWE was quite pleased with how well Jordynne Grace's surprise appearance at the Royal Rumble was received. The report noted that WWE had early plans to use her again strategically.
It was also mentioned in the report that both sides are being "thoughtful" about how to work together and aren't in a rush to get things done. With that said, there are plans to have more talent crossovers in the future.
Grace's next WWE appearance will be on the June 4th episode of NXT. She will be taking on Stevie Turner ahead of her title match with Perez. Many WWE and TNA stars have taken to social media to throw their name in the hat to be a part of the crossover.
Perhaps the biggest name to tease being a part of the fun is Drew McIntyre, who happens to be a former TNA World Heavyweight Champion.
