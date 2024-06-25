Massive WWE Championship Match Added to Money in the Bank 2024 on Monday Night Raw
A huge championship match has been added to the WWE Money in the Bank 2024 PLE.
While the main attraction of the MITB events are, of course, the two ladder matches that see superstars vying for the top male and female prizes in the industry, WWE is looking to stack the card overall.
WWE has a major Intercontinental Championship match on tap for this year's show.
Sami Zayn vs. Bron Breakker Official for Money in the Bank 2024
Bron Breakker saw his singles match with Ludwig Kaiser cut short on the June 24, 2024 episode of Monday Night Raw thanks to Sheamus.
Breakker banged on Raw GM Adam Pearce's door and called for an IC title match. Sami Zayn walked in and told Pearce that he wants the match.
Pearce has made Zayn vs. Breakker official for MITB.
It's a big-time spot for Breakker, who has already emerged as a big star on the main roster. Despite being positioned as a heel, fans have been getting behind the son of a dog-faced gremlin.
Is it already time to crown Bron Breakker? We won't have to wait long to find out as Money in the Bank 2024 will take place inside the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada on July 6th.
