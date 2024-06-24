WWE Raw Results: Uncle Howdy Group Recap, Two Money in the Bank 2024 Qualifiers
Following a wild end to last week's episode, WWE Monday Night Raw emanates from the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana, and we've got live results.
Uncle Howdy and friends ended last week's episode of Monday Night Raw with brutal attacks on several people backstage. Chad Gable got the worst of it and we'll soon find out what kind of condition he's in now that WWE has put him back in a triple threat Money in the Bank 2024 qualifier against Braun Strowman and Bronson Reed.
There will be another MITB qualifying match tonight, as well as some grudge bouts.
WWE LAUNCHES NEW YOUTUBE CHANNEL FOCUSED ON CLASSIC MATCHES AND MOMENTS
WWE Monday Night Raw Results With MITB Qualifiers
Over on the women's side, we will witness a triple threat MITB qualifying match with Kairi Sane, Lyra Valkyria and Shayna Baszler involved. Who will punch their ticket to the ladder match?
Bron Breakker and Ludwig Kaiser have some beef after last week's episode of WWE Raw. Kaiser was looking to injure Sheamus, but the wildly unpredictable Breakker hit him with a Spear. Breakker vs. Kaiser is official.
WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn are in action tonight. They'll take on Kayden Carter and Katana Chance in a non-title match.
Also, Karrion Kross has been trying to cause a rift within The New Day. Can he get closer to succeeding in his match against Kofi Kingston?
MMA Knockout on Sports Illustrated will be updating you with live results throughout Monday Night Raw. Keep refreshing this page for live results and video highlights beginning at 8 p.m. ET.
WWE & INDIANA SPORTS CORP BRINGING WRESTLEMANIA & OTHER MASSIVE SHOWS TO INDIANAPOLIS
Stick with MMA Knockout for more daily coverage of the UFC, MMA, WWE, and AEW.