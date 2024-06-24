MMA Knockout

WWE Raw Results: Uncle Howdy Group Recap, Two Money in the Bank 2024 Qualifiers

It's time for the first episode of WWE Monday Night Raw since the brutal attacks from Uncle Howdy and friends last week. Join MMA Knockout on Sports Illustrated for live results.

Fernando Quiles Jr.

Uncle Howdy and friends appear at the conclusion of the June 17th episode of WWE Monday Night Raw.
Uncle Howdy and friends appear at the conclusion of the June 17th episode of WWE Monday Night Raw. / (via WWE)

Following a wild end to last week's episode, WWE Monday Night Raw emanates from the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana, and we've got live results.

Uncle Howdy and friends ended last week's episode of Monday Night Raw with brutal attacks on several people backstage. Chad Gable got the worst of it and we'll soon find out what kind of condition he's in now that WWE has put him back in a triple threat Money in the Bank 2024 qualifier against Braun Strowman and Bronson Reed.

There will be another MITB qualifying match tonight, as well as some grudge bouts.

WWE Monday Night Raw Results With MITB Qualifiers

Over on the women's side, we will witness a triple threat MITB qualifying match with Kairi Sane, Lyra Valkyria and Shayna Baszler involved. Who will punch their ticket to the ladder match?

Bron Breakker and Ludwig Kaiser have some beef after last week's episode of WWE Raw. Kaiser was looking to injure Sheamus, but the wildly unpredictable Breakker hit him with a Spear. Breakker vs. Kaiser is official.

WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn are in action tonight. They'll take on Kayden Carter and Katana Chance in a non-title match.

Also, Karrion Kross has been trying to cause a rift within The New Day. Can he get closer to succeeding in his match against Kofi Kingston?

