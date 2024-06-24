WWE Launches New YouTube Channel Focused on Classic Matches and Moments
WWE has started up a new YouTube channel that appears to be focused on its library.
The new channel is called "WWE Vault." The name alone would suggest that the company is focusing on its classic matches and moments with the channel's content.
Here is the official description on the WWE Vault YouTube channel:
"Welcome to the WWE Vault channel, your number one destination for your favorite classic WWE content! Join us to experience your favorite moments and unearthed videos from throughout WWE's illustrious history. Find your favorite series such as full matches, Top 10, Playback and more!"
WWE RAW PREVIEW: AFTERMATH OF UNCLE HOWDY GROUP, ROAD TO MONEY IN THE BANK 2024
WWE's Success on YouTube
Up to this point, WWE has garnered over 102 million subscribers on its primary YouTube channel. The company's most watched video on the platform has over 317 million views.
If you're wondering what the video in question is, it's titled "Randy Orton makes it personal with Triple H." It's a clip of the famous segment where Orton kisses Stephanie McMahon as "Triple H" is forced to watch.
As of this writing, the WWE Vault channel has just over 2,000 subscribers and 17 videos. Those numbers are expected to grow substantially higher in the coming weeks, months, and years depending on how long the company decides to keep the YouTube channel active.
WWE & INDIANA SPORTS CORP BRINGING WRESTLEMANIA & OTHER MASSIVE SHOWS TO INDIANAPOLIS
Stick with MMA Knockout for more daily coverage of the UFC, MMA, WWE, and AEW.