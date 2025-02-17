Merab Dvalishvili’s coach talks Cory Sandhagen, prefers UFC superfight
Coach Ray Longo is thinking out-of-the-box when it comes to Merab Dvalishvili's next opponent.
The UFC bantamweight champion faces a problem early on to his title reign, running short on challengers after beating contenders #1-3: Sean O'Malley, Umar Nurmagomedov, and Petr Yan. Rounding out the Top 5, Cory Sandhagen and Deiveson Figueiredo have yet to meet Dvalishvili, though both fighters are coming off losses to the previously mentioned contenders.
Ray Longo On Who He Wants For Merab Dvalishvili
No clear, deserving contender for Dvalishvili in sight, rematches with O'Malley and Yan are not bad options from a pay-per-view standpoint. However, given the landscape of the division, coach Longo believes a superfight with flyweight champion Alexandre Pantoja is in order.
"I'd like to see Merab vs. Pantoja," Longo said of what he wants next for Dvalishvili on the Anik & Florian Podcast. "Pantoja should come up and fight him. He's basically cleared out the division."
"The Cannibal" Pantoja has eaten up contender after contender at 135lbs, defending his belt for a third time against former RIZIN Champion Kai Asakura at UFC 310. Pantoja has nine wins over the Top 15 of his weight class (exhibition included) compared to Dvalishvili's five over the bantamweight Top 15.
Pantoja alluded to a potential bantamweight move following his last fight, dreaming of double-champ status.
Cory Sandhagen Ruled Out
Henry Cejudo, who accomplished the exact same feat in 2020, has said he'd like to see Merab Dvalishvili fight a fresh, new name in the Top 5, and that's Cory Sandhagen.
"Cory needs a couple of wins [for a title shot]," Longo dismissed Cejudo's suggestion. "I mean, I like Cory [but] I don't think anybody's running to the TV set to watch him fight [Dvalishvili]."
