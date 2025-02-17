(Exclusive) Roberto Soldić reflects on last loss, talks return fight at ONE 171: Qatar
Set to finally return to action for the first time since 2023, ONE Championship welterweight Roberto Soldić spoke with MMA KO’s Drew Beaupré about fighting Dagi Arslanaliev at ONE 171 and the improvements he’s made during the longest layoff of his fighting career.
First Fight In Nearly Two Years
Soldić made his professional debut all the way back in 2014 and has already competed in 24 fights, so during the first real significant time off he’s had in his entire career the 30-year-old has focused on improving his skills as much as possible.
“I tried to upgrade my skills in that time, to fix everything, to be perfect. And [I] went [to] some fights camps like, in the Colby Covington gym in Miami, and Aleksandar Rakić, he was in my country [before his fight] against [Magomed] Ankalaev. I was in this camp, you know, I tried to ‘level up’ my skills and I’m all the time in training, I’m in good shape. Finally I get a fight now and ready to compete.”
“Sometimes time off is not bad. I get some surgery, and you know I’m now healthy. And to calm my mind, like to – I wish that I fight again, so I’m happy that I fight. So it’s not like you have [a] fight and then you compete, but now with the emotion, I’m excited to fight again. I want to fight. And sometimes time off is not a bad idea, I spend time with family, friends, still in the training every day...It’s like two years now, it’s maybe too much, because I am young. I want to compete for my career. But I really had a hard last fight, I lose it by knockout, so sometimes it’s good to take rest from this, from all the fight camps, from the sparring. And now it’s time to show again who I am.”
"Some Really Big Stone Was On My Back"
“Robocop” became one of MMA’s hottest free agents when he left KSW as a two-division champion, but unfortunately his ONE Championship career got off to a difficult start with a No Contest against Murad Ramazanov before he was also stopped by Zebasztian Kadestam in his sophomore outing.
“I was in a rush. I wanted badly to finish this guy, and it was counter-productive...He catch me perfect with the elbow. He do his homework. And I [congratulate] him. But he was also surprised that he catch me with this. And as you say, MMA can happen everything. First round, I really give him bad times, and I feel I [was] winning...They put pressure on me, 'You have to finish.' You have to do this because of No Contest, something was that time hard on my back. Some really big stone was on my back that I have to finish this guy. I didn’t enjoy – Zebasztian is a former champion, he’s really – I can say killer. He use crazy elbows, good right hand, and he finished me with the experience and he’s a very smart fighter. And he can take a lot of punches...Maybe in this year, maybe to take the rematch with Zebasztian. But first I have really tough opponent again, so I never choose anyone that I fight."
Matchup With Dagi Arslanaliev & Title Aspirations
Soldić faces longtime ONE veteran Dagi Arslanaliev at ONE 171, and provided he finally scores his first ONE Championship victory in Qatar the Croatian has a few ideas about what the rest of 2025 might hold for him.
“Facing Dagi is like Dagestan, you know? Like Dagi, Dagestan, you know everything…Striking, swing the right, the hooks, the good high kicks, and then he shoot. He wrestles very well. I already have all my career, I fight with Polish or Dagestani guys. So I know, I accept what [it] will be like. But, it’s hard job. In fight camp, I bring only the best guys. It’s tough, tough business, so they don’t give up easily. Dagestani, Russian guys, they always going forward. But they also - you can see they’re also beatable. So they’re also humans, and I’m ready for it. I’m excited, I can say I’m more motivated now. I just turned 30, and I think I’m in prime now. So I have to show this what I have all my skills. I have also good wrestling, I’m complete MMA fighter and I’m not scared to go against anyone in the world anywhere. In the MMA fight, in the jiu-jitsu, or wrestling. I have good wrestling, takedown defense, ready for it.”
“[Christian Lee] also do No Contest, so everything in MMA can happen. But people talk against Murad that I lose, it was No Contest. It’s hard to say, but I want maybe – I don’t know what is plan from ONE, maybe we have to fight like in [welterweight] for the title. [Lee] is like busy with [lightweight], who knows? Maybe they give me against Zebasztian a rematch for interim title. I don’t know, I don’t wanna talk now in the future, I don’t know what they do. But I have to [beat] Dagi and then we can talk for the future.”
"Maybe We Try To Bring ONE Championship Into Croatia"
The 30-year-old is set to compete in his third country in as many ONE Championship outings when he competes at Lusail Arena, and Soldić hopes that he might convince the promotion to make a stop in his home country of Croatia at some point in the future.
“Of course, I enjoy every moment in my career. I see where the Phillipines are, I see where Singpoare is also. In Denver I was, now Qatar...And maybe we try to bring ONE Championship into Croatia too, it will be good. This was also the plan, but sadly I lose the fight. Maybe we can do something big in Croatia, maybe for the belt. I don’t wanna dream too much, just focus on Dagi and I have to win and I try to give all my best to show people who I am and why they call me 'Robocop' to put great performance. And as always, I try to finish guys.”
“I’m back, and I excited and as I say, I give my best performance. I try to show people everything why they call me Robocop. And that’s it, stay tuned. Make sure you watch ONE 171.”
Soldić’s return against Arslanaliev will be the final non-title fight at ONE 171 before Jonathan Haggerty attempts to defend his bantamweight kickboxing belt against Wei Rui, and in the night’s main event Joshua Pacio and Jarred Brooks will close out their rivalry in a trilogy bout for ONE’s strawweight MMA title.
