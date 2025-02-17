UFC lightweight contender turns in early retirement at 31 years old
The month of February has seen several UFC fighters hang up the gloves for good.
Bill Algeo, Julia Avila - UFC lightweight Joe Solecki is the latest to retire after not having won in a while. Solecki entered the UFC in 2019, at one point 5-1 in the big show, his only loss a split decision to Jared Gordon. But, things took a downward spiral for Solecki after losing via slam KO to Drakkar Klose in 2023.
UFC fighter announces retirement after 13-year career in MMA
Joe Solecki Reflects On Career's End
Following three losses in a row to Klose, Grant Dawson, and the undefeated Nurullo Aliev last month, Solecki announced his MMA retirement on Monday.
"Today, after chasing this dream for 10 years, I am officially retiring from the sport of MMA," Solecki wrote on Instagram. "I started this endeavor as a kid with a dream of making it to the UFC. It then grew into so many more goals and dreams, some of which I achieved and others where I fell short. In a way, despite falling short at times (especially this past year), I 'lived my movie'."
"Competing at the highest level in the UFC and grinding it out on the regional circuit to make it to the top have taught me more life lessons and things about myself, hard work, and determination than I ever could’ve imagined. This avenue in life has helped me grow in so many ways as a man, athlete, husband, father, and most of all has helped me grow and develop deeper in my faith and relationship with God."
Solecki continued.
"I have made lifelong relationships that I’ll cherish forever, have experienced the amazing feeling of victory, the adversity of defeat and the joy of overcoming that adversity. I have been able to go places and experience things I never even dreamed of because of this sport, all memories that I’ll also cherish."
(Exclusive) Roberto Soldić reflects on last loss, talks return fight at ONE 171: Qatar
Solecki's retirement comes nearly 10 years after his first-ever MMA fight, although the UFC veteran say he won't be far away from the sport, continuing to coach the next generation of martial artists at Gym-O in Gastonia, North Carolina.
The biggest victory of Joe Solecki's career came in 2021 over Jim Miller, the UFC's all-time leader in wins.
More UFC & MMA News
• Islam Makhachev drops update on next fight, teases 'offer' from Dana White & UFC
• (Exclusive) Fabricio Andrade talks 2025 plans after incredible MMA return at ONE 170
• Top contender reveals middleweight ‘fight to make’ for Dricus du Plessis title shot
• TJ Dillashaw claims Luke Rockhold 'pieces up' UFC 312 version of Sean Strickland
Stick with MMA Knockout for more daily coverage of the UFC, MMA, and Boxing.