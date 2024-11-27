Michael Chandler Believes He'd Beat Charles Oliveira '9 Times out of 10'
Despite losing twice to Charles Oliveira, Michael Chandler believes he'd beat 'Do Bronx' "nine times out of ten."
Chandler met Oliveira in his first and only UFC title fight at UFC 262 in 2021, losing by knockout in the second round. His dynamism and strength almost clinched the fight in the first round, but Oliveira found a flush left hook in the second frame. It wasn't nearly as close in their rematch at UFC 309, where Oliveira mauled Chandler for 4.5 rounds for a unanimous decision.
Chandler: 'I cannot overstate how horrible a performance this was...'
Speaking to Ariel Helwani on November 27, Chandler couldn't "overstate" how horrible of a performance he had at UFC 309.
"I cannot overstate how horrible a performance this was... compared to what my vision was for what I'm capable of," Chandler said. "I believe I beat Charles Oliveira nine times out of ten.
"... Obviously I've lost to him twice now, two out of two, I have a hundred percent loss rate to Charles Oliveira, so I understand why people might tsk at that, roll their eyes at that..."
Chandler in his Fouls at UFC 309
A plethora of fouls marred Chandler's performance at UFC 309. Across five rounds, 'Iron Mike' grabbed the fence, grabbed Oliveira's gloves, eye poked, and almost secured a TKO finish exclusively with back-of-the-head strikes. Despite this, he maintains that the sequence complied with MMA's Unified Rules.
"Ninety percent of the shots, [most of them] my fist was catching the ear," Chandler remarked. "... That is not the back of the head. ... And a referee who was two feet away never said anything about it?"
Charles Oliveira's Stance on Chandler's Fouls
Chandler's opponent, Oliveira, would say otherwise. The Brazilian grappler-striker sat with collective media after UFC 309 and explained his frustration with referee Keith Peterson. (h/t MMA Junkie)
“You know, I’m not here to criticize, but I want to tell you something," Oliveira explained. "There were a lot of blows to the back of the head, a lot of fence grabbing... There was also some eye pokes, and I was telling (Peterson) what was going on. I kept calling for his attention and nothing would happen."
