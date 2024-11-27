Magomed Ankalaev Blasts Ex-UFC Champ 'Sleepy' Jiri Prochazka for Alex Pereira Losses
Jiri Prochazka's not afraid to talk a little trash... and neither is Magomed Ankalaev.
The former UFC champion let his fellow light heavyweights know he's not to be taken likely ahead of his return at UFC 311 where he faces Jamahal Hill on Jan. 18 in Los Angeles.
Unlike Hill, Prochazka's coming off not one but two losses to current champion Alex Pereira, with Hill and top contender Magomed Ankalaev criticizing the Czech fighter's previous performances as a result.
Prochazka Didn't Let Hill And Ankalaev Off The Hook
On Tuesday, Prochazka posted a response video to both Hill and Ankalaev on X.
"After a long time, I'm really looking forward for my next fight. Jamahal, don't speak about my performances, fight IQ and all these things because in your last fight you didn't show nothing really," Prochazka said to Hill, who lasted 3 minutes with Pereira compared to Prochazka's 9 minutes in two fights.
"Ankalaev. In your last three fights, you showed totally nothing. So stay on the ground..."
Unbeaten in his last 13 fights, Ankalaev has still yet to get a shot at the title, though that looks to be on the horizon for the Russian contender next year.
It took a while for Ankalaev to pick up some momentum after a draw in his sole title fight against Jan Blachowicz and then a No Contest result against Johnny Walker, which he later made up for with a TKO-win in the rematch.
Ankalaev Claps Back
While Ankalaev wasn't able to finish common opponent Aleksandar Rakic like Prochazka did earlier this year, the 32-year-old was quick to bring up Prochazka's shortcomings vs. Pereira in the couple of months that followed UFC 300.
"Hey why you talk about me, 2 of your last 3 fights you went to sleep," Ankalaev responded to Prochazka on X. "Alex made you go to sleep but I will make Alex go to sleep and I believe Jamahal Hill will make you sleep also, your new name is sleepy Jiri. Focus on your fight."
Jiri Prochazka attempts to bounce back from two KO losses in a span of 7 months with a win over Jamahal Hill at UFC 311 - a chance to reinsert either man back (or at least closer) to the title picture against Alex Pereira or perhaps Magomed Ankalaev, depending on who wins that potential matchup.
