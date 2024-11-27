Amanda Serrano Finds Peace in Katie Taylor Loss: ‘I'd Rather Be in My Position'
Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano 3? The possible trilogy would be 'nothing less than amazing', says Serrano.
Styles make fights, and it's only action whenever Taylor and Serrano step into the ring with each other, meeting in two monumental events for women's boxing - a main event in Madison Square Garden in 2022 before co-headlining Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson at AT&T Stadium in front of 70K+ fans in attendance and an estimated 74M+ viewers on Netflix.
Serrano Reflects On Repeat Defeat
The rematch provided a massive boost in popularity for both women involved, but Serrano wasn't able to walk away with her hand raised, suffering yet another decision to Ireland's Taylor on the scorecards.
The result wasn't without controversy, however, with many fans thinking Serrano had done enough to win the rematch.
"I don't rewatch my fights," Serrano told TMZ more than a week removed from the Taylor decision. "I always see the mistakes I make and that really bothers me because I'm more like a perfectionist and I'm like, 'Oh man, I shoulda done this or that...' I just let the fans, like wherever I go, people are telling me that I won. What matters to me is my team. They said that, that I won, I performed, I gave it my all. And that to me, that's really all that matters."
"The fans, they were pleased with the performance. They tell me that I won. So I won. [laughs] I didn't get the decision, but I won. I'd rather be in my position than in her position right now."
Count Serrano In For A Third Fight
It's too early to tell if Amanda Serrano and Katie Taylor will run it back for a title with both boxers taking some time off following an all-time fight, but the MVP star is more than willing to make it happen.
"Listen, I'm definitely down for it. I'm interested," Serrano said of a potential trilogy with Taylor. "She says she is as well. I have the best team in the game right now and they're working on that. So, it's up to them."
"Hopefully 2025 we can run it back."
