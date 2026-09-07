Michael Page Reportedly Removed From UFC Rankings As Release Looms

UFC middleweight Michael Page may be getting his walking papers from the promotion less than two days after his unanimous decision win vs. Nursulton Ruziboev at UFC Paris.

Page was candid about his relationship with the UFC, saying there was a lot he needed to work on to fix it. Apparently, that is no longer the situation.

According to longtime MMA journalist John Morgan, the weekly UFC rankings email sent on Monday indicated that Page had been removed from the rankings and would not be eligible for this week's selection or going forward.

Michael “Venom” Page was initially available to be ranked following his #UFCParís victory, but voters were notified this morning that is no longer the case. pic.twitter.com/2pPf7VILXx — John Morgan (@JohnMorgan_MMA) September 7, 2026

"Michael “Venom” Page was initially available to be ranked following his victory, but voters were notified this morning that is no longer the case," Morgan tweeted.

Michael Page's UFC Future Spelled Out in Rankings Email

Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Below is the exact email panelists received, as Page increased his winning streak to four with the decision.

"Dear Panelists:

Michael Page has been removed from rankings eligibility effective immediately.

If you have ranked him in your middleweight division already, we ask that you please re-rank that division to make sure you have 15 athletes," the email stated.

Page was initially ranked No. 15 in the UFC's media rankings and No. 8 in the recently-formed Meta rankings, which were adopted this summer.

Should Page get released by the UFC officially, he will have won all of his UFC fights by decision. Known for his devastating striking ability, the England native hasn't secured a finish since March 2023 when he was competing under the now-defunct Bellator MMA banner.

Page (27-3 MMA) told reporters following the fight that he knows his performance wasn't perfect, placing the blame fully on himself.

MVP Addresses Lackluster UFC Win

Sep 5, 2026; Paris, FRANCE; Michael Venom Page (red gloves) fights Nursulton Ruziboev (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Accor Arena. Mandatory Credit: Per Haljestam-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"The results show that I haven't done enough," Page said. "I need to push myself a little more, take a few more risks. I know there's more."

Page added that he still trusts himself as one of the best fighters in the world, regardless of what his next steps are. But, on the same token, he also recognizes that the promotion makes the final decisions.

Page's only UFC loss came to Ian Machado Garry as Machado Garry was still working his way up the UFC welterweight rankings. Of course, Machado Garry would go on and fight current champion Islam Makhachev last month at UFC 330 in Philadelphia. where the Irishman would lose a decision.

Page, 39, competed in Bellator for a decade, where he went 17-2 before the UFC took a chance on him.

Now, his post-UFC career plans remain in limbo.