UFC Paris: Free Live Stream Results & Highlights for Parnasse vs. Hooker

Following a visit to Shanghai last weekend, the UFC is in Paris, France today (September 5) for a UFC Fight Night event at the Accor Arena.

In the main event, former KSW star Salahdine Parnasse makes his highly-anticipated UFC debut against fan favorite Dan Hooker, who is looking to snap a two-fight skid after being stopped by Arman Tsarukyan and Benoit Saint-Denis in his last two outings.

The co-main event is another lightweight bout with “Fight of the Night” potential, as Fares Ziam is set to take on Axel Sola in the only French vs. French matchup scheduled for UFC Paris.

Salahdine Parnasses vs. Dan Hooker Tops 14-Fight UFC Paris Card

The UFC Paris main card will also see Michael Page return to the middleweight division to try and extend his three-fight winning streak against Nursulton Ruziboev, who is also riding the momentum of three-straight wins and most recently submitted Andrey Pulyaev in June.

Michael Page and Nursulton Ruziboev during the weigh-ins for UFC Fight Night at Accor Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Punahele Soriano will also look to secure his fifth-straight win when he takes on The Ultimate Fighter winner Daniil Donchenko in a welterweight contest after Kurtis Campbell welcomes Trevor Peek back to the Octagon following a nearly two-year layoff for the American.

Daniil Donchenko and Punahele Soriano during the weigh-ins for UFC Fight Night at Accor Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The main card opens in the featherweight division, as Losene Keita tries to rebound from losing to Nathaniel Wood in his promotional debut at UFC London when he takes on Muhammad Naimov.

UFC Paris Prelims Feature Six Fighters Making Their UFC Debuts

The prelims for UFC Paris are set to conclude with another featherweight matchup between Morgan Charrière and Felipe Lima that could end up being a contender for “Fight of the Night” honors.

Morgan Charriere and Felipe Lima during the weigh-ins for UFC Fight Night at Accor Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mario Pinto also puts his undefeated record on the line against Ryan Spann and Oumar Sy takes on Modestas Bukauskas in significant matchups for the heavyweight and light heavyweight divisions.

Mario Pinto and Ryan Spann during the weigh-ins for UFC Fight Night at Accor Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Nora Cornolle also faces Klaudia Syguła in an important women’s bantamweight fight, and the prelims for UFC Paris will also see six different fighters compete under the UFC banner for the first time.

UFC Paris Live Results & Highlights

All fighters successful made weight ahead of UFC Paris, although the event did undergo one late change when Pavel Andrusca answered the call to make his UFC debut against Nathaniel Wood following the withdrawal of Mairon Santos.

Nathaniel Wood and Pavel Andrusca during the weigh-ins for UFC Fight Night at Accor Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The prelims for UFC Paris are scheduled to kick off at 12:00 p.m. ET and will air on Paramount+ in the United States.

Dan Hooker and Salahdine Parnasse during the weigh ins for UFC Fight Night at Accor Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The main card action will also be available on Paramount+ starting at 3:00 p.m. ET, so be sure to check back here for live results and highlights from every fight once the card starts.

UFC Paris Main Card (Paramount +, 3:00 p.m. ET)

Main Event: Salahdine Parnasse vs. Dan Hooker

Co-Main Event: Fares Ziam vs. Axel Sola

Michael Page vs. Nursulton Ruziboev

Punahele Soriano vs. Daniil Donchenko

Kurtis Campbell vs. Trevor Peek

Losene Keita vs. Muhammad Naimov

UFC Paris Preliminary Card (Paramount+, 12:00 p.m. ET)

Morgan Charrière vs. Felipe Lima

Mario Pinto vs. Ryan Spann

Oumar Sy vs. Modestas Bukauskas

Nathaniel Wood vs. Pavel Andrusca

Fabia Sintes vs. Michael Aljarouj

Nora Cornolle vs. Klaudia Syguła

Luis Felipe Dias vs. Matthieu Duclos

Delphine Benouaich vs. Sofia Montenegro