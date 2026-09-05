UFC Paris: Free Live Stream Results & Highlights for Parnasse vs. Hooker
Following a visit to Shanghai last weekend, the UFC is in Paris, France today (September 5) for a UFC Fight Night event at the Accor Arena.
In the main event, former KSW star Salahdine Parnasse makes his highly-anticipated UFC debut against fan favorite Dan Hooker, who is looking to snap a two-fight skid after being stopped by Arman Tsarukyan and Benoit Saint-Denis in his last two outings.
The co-main event is another lightweight bout with “Fight of the Night” potential, as Fares Ziam is set to take on Axel Sola in the only French vs. French matchup scheduled for UFC Paris.
Salahdine Parnasses vs. Dan Hooker Tops 14-Fight UFC Paris Card
The UFC Paris main card will also see Michael Page return to the middleweight division to try and extend his three-fight winning streak against Nursulton Ruziboev, who is also riding the momentum of three-straight wins and most recently submitted Andrey Pulyaev in June.
Punahele Soriano will also look to secure his fifth-straight win when he takes on The Ultimate Fighter winner Daniil Donchenko in a welterweight contest after Kurtis Campbell welcomes Trevor Peek back to the Octagon following a nearly two-year layoff for the American.
The main card opens in the featherweight division, as Losene Keita tries to rebound from losing to Nathaniel Wood in his promotional debut at UFC London when he takes on Muhammad Naimov.
UFC Paris Prelims Feature Six Fighters Making Their UFC Debuts
The prelims for UFC Paris are set to conclude with another featherweight matchup between Morgan Charrière and Felipe Lima that could end up being a contender for “Fight of the Night” honors.
Mario Pinto also puts his undefeated record on the line against Ryan Spann and Oumar Sy takes on Modestas Bukauskas in significant matchups for the heavyweight and light heavyweight divisions.
Nora Cornolle also faces Klaudia Syguła in an important women’s bantamweight fight, and the prelims for UFC Paris will also see six different fighters compete under the UFC banner for the first time.
UFC Paris Live Results & Highlights
All fighters successful made weight ahead of UFC Paris, although the event did undergo one late change when Pavel Andrusca answered the call to make his UFC debut against Nathaniel Wood following the withdrawal of Mairon Santos.
The prelims for UFC Paris are scheduled to kick off at 12:00 p.m. ET and will air on Paramount+ in the United States.
The main card action will also be available on Paramount+ starting at 3:00 p.m. ET, so be sure to check back here for live results and highlights from every fight once the card starts.
UFC Paris Main Card (Paramount +, 3:00 p.m. ET)
Main Event: Salahdine Parnasse vs. Dan Hooker
Co-Main Event: Fares Ziam vs. Axel Sola
Michael Page vs. Nursulton Ruziboev
Punahele Soriano vs. Daniil Donchenko
Kurtis Campbell vs. Trevor Peek
Losene Keita vs. Muhammad Naimov
UFC Paris Preliminary Card (Paramount+, 12:00 p.m. ET)
Morgan Charrière vs. Felipe Lima
Mario Pinto vs. Ryan Spann
Oumar Sy vs. Modestas Bukauskas
Nathaniel Wood vs. Pavel Andrusca
Fabia Sintes vs. Michael Aljarouj
Nora Cornolle vs. Klaudia Syguła
Luis Felipe Dias vs. Matthieu Duclos
Delphine Benouaich vs. Sofia Montenegro
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Drew is an MMA writer that regularly watches regional events in addition to major promotions such as the UFC, PFL, Bellator, and ONE Championship. He joined MMA Knockout when it was founded in 2023.