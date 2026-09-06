Michael Page Brutally Addresses UFC Future After UFC Paris Win

Although UFC middleweight Michael Page improved to 5-1 in the UFC with a unanimous decision against Nursulton Ruziboev, it left more questions than answers regarding his immediate future.

The former Bellator standout wasn't given a post-fight interview at UFC Paris despite the victory, which left Page having to answer for himself rather than getting the direct opportunity to address the Accor Arena audience.

Speaking to UFC News following the win, Page admitted that he has a huge UFC reassessment to undergo before pursuing his next fight.

"The results show that I haven't done enough," Page said. "I need to push myself a little more, take a few more risks. I know there's more."

Michael Page Weighs in on UFC Future

Sep 5, 2026; Paris, FRANCE; Michael Venom Page (red gloves) fights Nursulton Ruziboev (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Accor Arena. Mandatory Credit: Per Haljestam-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Page said he still trusts his striking ability, regardless of the opponent.

"There's not one person in the world that can stand with me. But there's too many people that can survive with me," Page said. "That's what I need to change."

Page said his unorthodox, high-range style could use an adjustment, too. Page has won all five of his UFC fights by decision, with his lone loss coming against Ian Machado Garry.

"My output needs to change," Page said. "I might have to doctor my style a little bit, maybe adapt it so people feel more comfortable coming forward. I gotta go back to the drawing board."

Page said he owes the UFC an update, as the promotion has yet to address his future.

"I gotta sit down with the UFC and have an honest conversation," Page said. "I know I can do better; I'm aspiring to do better."

Will UFC Re-Sign Michael Page?

Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Page (26-3 MMA) admitted that he was confused by the UFC's decision not to let him share the spotlight following the win. But he wants to correct the relationship, he said.

"Hopefully, they can see something special in me," Page said of the UFC. "Even with the way that I can engage with the crowd and how I can lift the crowd. It's just that last bit, which I know I have in me and people have seen in me, which is why I have such a good fan base. But let's see if they see that."

Page's victory was one of only six fights that didn't end in a finish, as the other eight fights on the card did. Page's fight was met with frustration from the fans in attendance, as boos came down before the judges rendered their eventual decision.