Middleweight Champion Sean Strickland Banned From Future UFC Event

Newly-crowned UFC Middleweight Champion Sean Strickland has again run into another roadblock outside of the Octagon.

Strickland, who reclaimed his middleweight title with a split decision victory last month at UFC 328 over rival Khamzat Chimaev in Newark, N.J., dropped a bombshell regarding his interest in UFC Freedom 250.

The outdoor event on the South Lawn of the White House is set to take place Sunday, June 14, as President Donald Trump looks on. Strickland has been unfiltered about several aspects of American culture and politics, some unhinged. Nevertheless, he remains a passionate supporter of the country, but won't get a chance to show it when the UFC's milestone event actually takes place.

That's because, as Strickland put it, he's banned from attending the festivities.

Sean Strickland's UFC Event Ban, Explained

Feb 21, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Sean Strickland speaks after UFC Fight Night at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

“UFC at the White House with [Benjamin Netanyahu] in the audience. Straight [Israel] slop,” Strickland wrote on Instagram. “To be fair, they did ban me. But when you make fun of the leaders of America, they tend to be a little petty lol by leaders, I mean Israel.”

Strickland clarified the ban further, even going as far as to say that he made UFC history in the process.

“I made fun of Israel and [Jeffrey] Epstein,” Strickland wrote to a fan's question. “The only male American champ banned at the White House because I said Trump is owned by [Netanyahu]. That’s not public opinion, it’s fact.”

Regardless of one's opinion, Strickland is now the second past or present UFC fighter to publicly admit that they won't be in attendance because of the promotion itself. Ex-UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Tito Ortiz told Fox News that he didn't receive an invite, despite his contributions to the UFC in the early years of the Zuffa regime.

Ex-UFC Champ Misses Out on UFC White House Invite

Jeff Bottari-Zuffa LL

"After the 16 years [of competing] I gave to them from the very beginning, when they first bought the company, to almost the end, where they sold the company," Ortiz said. "I don't get tickets. I gotta pay for my own tickets when I do want to go."

Ortiz still suggests that the bitter rivalry between the two that nearly spanned Ortiz's entire career played a small part.

"If you're on Dana's good side, you don't have to pay for anything," Ortiz said. "I get it. He said, 'If you want to be a good friend, I'm a good friend.' He goes, 'But if you want to be an enemy, I'm good at that also.'"

At least when it comes to Strickland, he is an active UFC fighter who sometimes can get carried away. Nonetheless, he won't be in the audience come fight night.