UFC Star Khamzat Chimaev Sends Lethal Threat to Sean Strickland

Former UFC Middleweight Champion Khamzat Chimaev has grown tired of the UFC 328 fallout, which saw him lose his title earlier this month by split decision in stunning fashion against newly-crowned champion Sean Strickland.

Initially teasing a move to light heavyweight, Chimaev is dead set on remaining active at middleweight. Reports from ESPN indicate Chimaev is "obsessed" with the rematch, stopping at nothing to keep the social media discourse going.

In a mix of tweets (including a viral deleted one), Chimaev continues to aggressively attack Strickland as he awaits Strickland's next move. This included an unthinkable threat toward the champion, which has raised eyebrows across the MMA community.

Khamzat Chimaev Says Decision Loss To Sean Strickland Was Unsurprising

May 9, 2026; Newark, New Jersey, UNITED STATES; Khamzat Chimaev (red gloves) fights Sean Strickland (blue gloves) during UFC 328 at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images | John Jones-Imagn Images

"All judges are American, the organization is American, the opponent is American and one is Chechen," Chimaev wrote. "It's a close fight. Who do you think will win?"

In another tweet, Chimaev claimed that the motive for trash-talking Strickland was self-motivation, and nothing more.

"No excuses," Chimaev added. "I am [fine]. Just want to f*** him up [and all this] s***. Trying to run away."

Another tweet turned heads, where Strickland's life was threatened on the part of Chimaev.

"I’m waiting tell me when you’re ready," Chimaev wrote, tagging Strickland. "Next time somebody has to be dead."

Strickland has yet to reply to any of Chimaev's remarks. Instead, he is regretful of partaking in commentary duties from Saturday's Brand Risk event for numerous reasons. Strickland summed it up in one viral tweet.

"Maybe it's not a conspiracy [theory] after all," Strickland wrote. "Lmao."

How Big is Strickland-Chimaev 2?

May 9, 2026; Newark, New Jersey, UNITED STATES; Sean Strickland (blue gloves) celebrates after defeating Khamzat Chimaev (red gloves) during UFC 328 at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images | John Jones-Imagn Images

Both men had a heated 48-hour buildup to their UFC 328 main event. Some argued the entire discourse was suspicious, while others enjoyed the viral chaos.

Whatever the case may be, Chimaev and Strikland's hatred for each other is well-documented. Should a second fight happen, it's unclear whether the hype for the rematch would be identical or less exciting.

Nonetheless, Strickland is a two-time middleweight champion. Chimaev's exit from the division arguably changes the course of his title run for the foreseeable future. If he decides to stay put, as he now intends to, a rematch certainly leaves the middleweight division in for much more drama.

Either way, it's an interesting dilemma that the division is going through, and one that the MMA community is still trying to process whether or not the storylines, anticipation or buildup is even worth seeking. If it is, it could be an extremely chaotic next six months.

Only time will tell, though.