‘Here in America’—White House Weighs in on Argentina’s Falkland Islands Banner

The White House waded into the Falkland Islands row to defend Argentina’s players after a political banner displayed following Wednesday’s semifinal win against England.

Even though FIFA rules outlaw messages and statements “not appropriate for a sports event”—particularly those “of a political, ideological, religious or offensive nature”—the White House is defending the right to free speech on American soil.

Andrew Giuliani, head of the White House World Cup task force, told reporters that the handful of Argentina players who displayed a banner declaring “The Falklands are Argentine” were within their rights. “We believe in our First Amendment rights here in the United States of America.”

Displaying the banner was not an illegal act but does still breach strict FIFA rules, which leaves Argentina open to possible sanctions. In 2014, Argentina’s soccer federation (AFA) was fined the equivalent of $37,000 after holding up a similar banner after a match with Slovenia.

It’s worth noting that while the Falkland Islands has the status of a British Overseas Territory, it is completely self-governing in all areas but defense and foreign affairs. The islands were unoccupied prior to 1764 and have been under British rule since 1833. In 2013, a local two-day referendum produced an overwhelming decision to remain a British territory. In light of the World Cup banner, the U.K. government reiterated its commitment to the Falklands.

One significant aspect is a belief from several prominent Argentine politicians that opinions on the islands’ status and future from those who live there do not matter. Vice-president Victoria Villarruel had stoked the flames of the decades-long issue prior to the semifinal.

FIFA Risks Double Standards by Not Punishing Argentina

Argentina was punished for the same stunt in 2014. | ALEJANDRO PAGNI/AFP/Getty Images

Failing to sanction Argentina would raise further questions of hypocrisy and double standards in a World Cup that has already been flooded with off-field and administrative controversy.

Even aside from the existing sanctions applied to Argentina after the 2014 incident, FIFA has set a firm precedent that leaves little to no wiggle room here.

At the 2022 World Cup, FIFA threatened players intending to wear a OneLove rainbow armband as a protest against host Qatar’s laws against same-sex relationships with yellow cards. It was widely condemned for doing so and served to highlight the strength of its commitment to strictly upholding its rules on anything perceived as “political, religious or personal messages or slogans.”

England’s FA said it would “pay fines that would normally apply to breaches of kit regulations” but couldn’t afford the risk of sporting sanctions that might see players “forced to leave the field of play.” Germany protested the ban on OneLove armbands by posing as a team with every player covering their mouth with a hand to convey the message that “FIFA is silencing” teams.

In 2012, FIFA banned Park Jong-woo for two matches after displaying a banner justifying South Korea’s claim on the disputed Liancourt Rocks.

Meanwhile, Spain players Álvaro Morata and Rodri each got a one-match suspension from UEFA for chanting “Gibraltar is Spanish” in 2024. The incident followed the day after the Euro 2024 final and did not even take place on a soccer pitch, demonstrating the standards to which players are held.

READ THE LATEST WORLD CUP NEWS, ANALYSIS AND INSIGHT FROM SI FC