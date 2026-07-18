UFC OKC: Stream Dricus du Plessis vs. Kamaru Usman Fight on Paramount+

A busy July continues for the MMA leader as former UFC Middleweight Champion Dricus du Plessis tops a 12-fight UFC Fight Night offering against ex-UFC Welterweight Champion Kamaru Usman in a five-round main event from Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

For both men, it's their first fight this year. Usman, though, has had a slightly longer layoff since making a permanent move to 185 pounds following much of his career spent at welterweight. Usman (21-4 MMA) last fought in June of last year at UFC Atlanta against Joaquin Buckley (21-8 MMA), earning a unanimous decision before eventually making the change in weight classes.

Usman held the UFC Welterweight Championship from March 2019 to Aug. 2022, having his lone UFC middleweight fight against former champion Khamzat Chimaev (15-1 MMA), losing a majority decision.

With both men at a crossroads, du Plessis (23-3 MMA) isn't worried about the middleweight logjam, despite his shared history with current champion Sean Strickland (31-7 MMA) in subsequent fights at UFC 297 and UFC 312. Du Plessis saw the title slip away, losing to Chimaev last August at UFC 319.

Dricus du Plessis Describes Road To UFC Redemption

Jan 20, 2024; Toronto, Canada, USA; Dricus Du Plessis (blue gloves) celebrates defeating Sean Strickland (red glove) during UFC 297 at ScotiaBank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

"The blessing in this is — my goal is to be the greatest martial artist ever, being seen as the greatest fighter to ever walk this Earth, and you can’t have a hole in your game if you want to be that,” Du Plessis told UFC.com. “Rather now than later. Now I know about this, and it was exposed, and I’m glad it was because now I get to fix."

Meanwhile, Usman said du Plessis is a great test to fully introduce himself to the division.

Kamaru Usman Wants To Prove Himself At UFC OKC

Jun 14, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, UNITED STATES; Kamaru Usman (red gloves) reacts after defeating Joaquin Buckley (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“I'm not necessarily here just to fight," Usman told UFC.com. "At the end of the day, I understand that Father Time waits for no one, and I can't do this forever. So I want the biggest and the best opportunity for myself and my team to be able to go out there and showcase everything that we've put into this. This happened to be the opportunity, so we took it.”

Outside of du Plessis vs. Usman, there is a full card to look forward to as well.

Check out the full betting odds on DraftKings Sportsbook, as of Friday afternoon.

UFC OKC Full Card Betting Odds

Jeff Bottari-Zuffa LL

Main card (Start time 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT, P+)

Main Event : Dricus Du Plessis (-218) vs. Kamaru Usman (+180), middleweight (five rounds, non-title)

: Dricus Du Plessis (-218) vs. Kamaru Usman (+180), middleweight (five rounds, non-title) Co-Main Event: Jared Cannonier (+310) vs. Christian Leroy Duncan (-395), middleweight

Jared Cannonier (+310) vs. Christian Leroy Duncan (-395), middleweight Chase Hooper (-375) vs. Mitch Ramirez (+295), lightweight

Tabatha Ricci (+370) vs. Fatima Kline (-485), strawweight

Tommy McMillen (-166) vs. Alberto Montes (+140), featherweight

Preliminary card (Start time 5 p.m. ET/ 2 p.m. PT, P+)

Featured Prelim: Austin Bashi (-115) vs. Jose Miguel Delgado (-105), featherweight

Austin Bashi (-115) vs. Jose Miguel Delgado (-105), featherweight Jean-Paul Lebosnoyani (+164) vs. Ko Seok-hyeon (-198), welterweight

Levi Rodrigues Jr. (-155) vs. Felipe Franco (+130), light heavyweight

Alden Coria (-1100) vs. Stewart Nicoll (+700), flyweight

RJ Harris (+110) vs. Alvin Hines (-130), heavyweight

Anna Melisano (+470) vs. Dione Barbosa (-650), flyweight

Ezra Elliott (+100) vs. Damien Anderson (-120), featherweight

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.



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