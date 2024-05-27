MJF Returns at AEW Double or Nothing 2024, Attacks Adam Cole in Las Vegas
AEW's top star MJF has returned at Double or Nothing 2024.
Everyone's favorite "scumbag" appeared inside the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. MJF appeared following the International Championship match between Roderick Strong and Will Ospreay. The former AEW World Champion hadn't forgotten that he was betrayed by Adam Cole, who aligned with Strong and The Kingdom to lay him out at the conclusion of AEW Worlds End in late 2023.
MJF is back for revenge.
Adam Cole appeared in the ring after Ospreay defeated Strong to win the AEW International Champion. Cole said he should be home rehabbing his ankle, but despite showing up he still gets disrespected.
Cole pulled out the Devil's mask before the lights went out. MJF made his way out after a video played.
MJF kicked Cole low and hit him with a brainbuster. He grabbed the mic and called Cole a "s*** stain." He said thanks to Adam Cole, he'll never trust anyone again.
MJF said all Cole did was wake him up. He now remembers who he is. MJF said there's no more friendships and "bulls***." He grabbed the Devil's mask and said masks are worn by cowards. The former AEW World Champion made it clear that he isn't going anywhere, staying put right in the company where his stardom took off.
What awaits MJF next remains to be seen, but AEW has now received a major boost with its top star officially back in the fold.
