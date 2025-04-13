MMA fans react to Alexander Volkanovski's win over Diego Lopes at UFC 314
Alexander Volkanovski took care of business against Diego Lopes Saturday night in the main event of UFC 314, using his crisp boxing and angles to dominate the majority of the fight, earning a unanimous decision to reclaim the featherweight title.
The fight garnered tons of attention, mainly for the fact Volkanovski was attempting to avoid three-straight losses and break a curse many MMA fans thought couldn't be: the lighter-weight curse.
"Adversity is a privilege. This is the s*** people write books about," Volkanovski said after the fight.
Volkanovkis Bests Lopes In Hard-Fought Main Event
Volkanovski took a 14-month layoff after losing his featherweight title, as he was uncertain as to how he would return and whether he would – now, it's undeniable.
See how Twitter viewed the fight, as UFC 314 trended No. 1 for much of the night during a lighter evening sports schedule on Saturday night.
General thoughts appear positive regarding the event itself, as the UFC seemed to go through a dry spell of lackluster events. UFC 314 appeared to be the exact opposite, as the schedule is going to ramp up over the next few weeks.
Nevertheless, Volkanovski is back on top, and to many, it's how it should be.
It's safe to assume Miami, FL will remain a key destination, and it seems apparent Volkanovski could be a potential star-driven name.
For now, only time will tell, but UFC 314 is arguably going to go down in the history books as a card to remember, with Volkanovski being the biggest highlight.
Twitter Reacts To Volkanovski-Lopes
