MMA Knockout

UFC 314: Alexander Volkanovski vs. Diego Lopes free live stream results & highlights

A new UFC featherweight champion will be crowned this Saturday in Miami.

Drew Beaupre

(Zuffa LLC)

The UFC returns to Miami, FL tonight (April 12) for UFC 314, which is headlined by a fight for the promotion’s vacant featherweight title.

The night’s main event will see Diego Lopes attempt to claim the featherweight belt against former titleholder Alexander Volkanovski, who enters the night on the first two-fight skid of his career after being stopped by Ilia Topuria and Islam Makhachev.

The co-main event is a lightweight bout between Paddy Pimblett and Michael Chandler, who finds himself lined as a pre-fight underdog as “The Baddy” looks to extend an undefeated start to his UFC career.

READ MORE: Petr Yan calls out UFC bogeyman for title fight eliminator

Alexander Volkanovski vs. Diego Lopes.
Alexander Volkanovski vs. Diego Lopes. / (Zuffa LLC)

UFC 314 Main Card & Prelims

The UFC 314 main card also includes another pair of featherweight bouts with former interim titleholder Yair Rodriguez welcoming Bellator star Patricio Pitbull to the UFC and Bryce Mitchell taking on surging contender Jean Silva in a highly-anticipated grudge match.

Jean Silva (red gloves) fights Melisa Baghdasaryan (blue gloves) in the featherweight bout during UFC Fight Night.
Jean Silva (red gloves) fights Melisa Baghdasaryan (blue gloves) in the featherweight bout during UFC Fight Night at Climate Pledge Arena. / Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Light heavyweights Nikita Krylov and Dominick Reyes will kick off the main card action. The preliminary portion of the event features a matchup between Dan Ige and Sean Woodson, along with a number of other intriguing bouts such as Chase Hooper vs. Jim Miller and Virna Jandiroba vs. Yan Xiaonan.

Dan Ige (red gloves) fights Diego Lopes (blue gloves) during UFC 303 at T-Mobile Arena.
Dan Ige (red gloves) fights Diego Lopes (blue gloves) during UFC 303 at T-Mobile Arena. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Nora Cornolle was the only fighter to miss weight ahead of the event and will forfeit 20% of her purse to her opponent Haley Cowan. The prelims for UFC 314 are set to kick off at 6:00 p.m. ET, so be sure to check back here for live results and highlights from all of the action when the event starts!

READ MORE: UFC ownership could make worrying move to change future of boxing

UFC 314 Main Card (10:00 p.m. ET, ESPN+ PPV)

Main Event: Alexander Volkanovski vs. Diego Lopes – For the Vacant UFC Featherweight Championship

Co-Main Event: Michael Chandler vs. Paddy Pimblett

• Bryce Mitchell vs. Jean Silva

• Yair Rodriguez vs. Patricio Pitbull

• Nikita Krylov vs. Dominick Reyes

UFC 314 Preliminary Card (8:00 p.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN+)

• Dan Ige vs. Sean Woodson

• Yan Xiaonan vs. Virna Yandiroba

• Jim Miller vs. Chase Hooper

• Darren Elkins vs. Julian Erosa

UFC 314 Early Preliminary Card (6:00 p.m. ET, UFC Fight Pass)

• Sedriques Dumas vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk

• Sumudaerji vs. Mitch Raposo

• Tresean Gore vs. Marco Tulio

• Nora Cornolle vs. Haily Cowan

More MMA Knockout News

Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA, Boxing.

Follow MMAKnockout on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

Published
Drew Beaupre
DREW BEAUPRE

Drew is an MMA writer that regularly watches regional events in addition to major promotions such as the UFC, PFL, Bellator, and ONE Championship. He joined MMA Knockout when it was founded in 2023.

Home/News