UFC 314: Alexander Volkanovski vs. Diego Lopes free live stream results & highlights
The UFC returns to Miami, FL tonight (April 12) for UFC 314, which is headlined by a fight for the promotion’s vacant featherweight title.
The night’s main event will see Diego Lopes attempt to claim the featherweight belt against former titleholder Alexander Volkanovski, who enters the night on the first two-fight skid of his career after being stopped by Ilia Topuria and Islam Makhachev.
The co-main event is a lightweight bout between Paddy Pimblett and Michael Chandler, who finds himself lined as a pre-fight underdog as “The Baddy” looks to extend an undefeated start to his UFC career.
UFC 314 Main Card & Prelims
The UFC 314 main card also includes another pair of featherweight bouts with former interim titleholder Yair Rodriguez welcoming Bellator star Patricio Pitbull to the UFC and Bryce Mitchell taking on surging contender Jean Silva in a highly-anticipated grudge match.
Light heavyweights Nikita Krylov and Dominick Reyes will kick off the main card action. The preliminary portion of the event features a matchup between Dan Ige and Sean Woodson, along with a number of other intriguing bouts such as Chase Hooper vs. Jim Miller and Virna Jandiroba vs. Yan Xiaonan.
Nora Cornolle was the only fighter to miss weight ahead of the event and will forfeit 20% of her purse to her opponent Haley Cowan. The prelims for UFC 314 are set to kick off at 6:00 p.m. ET, so be sure to check back here for live results and highlights from all of the action when the event starts!
UFC 314 Main Card (10:00 p.m. ET, ESPN+ PPV)
• Main Event: Alexander Volkanovski vs. Diego Lopes – For the Vacant UFC Featherweight Championship
• Co-Main Event: Michael Chandler vs. Paddy Pimblett
• Bryce Mitchell vs. Jean Silva
• Yair Rodriguez vs. Patricio Pitbull
• Nikita Krylov vs. Dominick Reyes
UFC 314 Preliminary Card (8:00 p.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN+)
• Dan Ige vs. Sean Woodson
• Yan Xiaonan vs. Virna Yandiroba
• Jim Miller vs. Chase Hooper
• Darren Elkins vs. Julian Erosa
UFC 314 Early Preliminary Card (6:00 p.m. ET, UFC Fight Pass)
• Sedriques Dumas vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk
• Sumudaerji vs. Mitch Raposo
• Tresean Gore vs. Marco Tulio
• Nora Cornolle vs. Haily Cowan
