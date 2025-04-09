UFC ownership could make worrying move to change future of boxing
A new report shows that UFC/TKO has asked for 'amendment changes' to the Muhammad Ali Act, a federal law that protects boxers from exploitation.
Earlier this year, UFC CEO Dana White revealed his TKO boxing league in tandem with Turki Alalshikh.
While boxing fans express displeasure with certain aspects of their sport, including stalling in the top ranks, there was broad concern for TKO's vision of boxing.
The UFC business model was slammed as a monopsony, culminating in a settled $375 million antitrust lawsuit, in which unsealed documents showed damning fighter statements and cutthroat business tactics from UFC brass.
UFC/TKO requesting 'amendment change' to important boxing law
The news was first reported by Combat Sports Law's Erik Magraken.
A new quote from the president of the Association of Boxing Commissions and Combative Sports, Michael Mazzulli, was sent to regulators earlier this week.
It reads, "Presently the UFC/TKO is requesting an amendment change to the Muhammad Ali Act. The board of directors is working with them to make sure the ABC is still part of the federal law."
What is the Ali Act?
The Ali Act is a US federal law that serves to protect boxers from exploitation. It was brought into action in 2000, and includes protection from exploitative contracts, transparent payments, and removes conflict of interest - especially regarding promoter-manager relationships.
Dana White's stance on boxing's pay structure and 'multi-millionaire' fighters
White has previously expressed disdain for the current boxing business model, where he has scrutinized the pay structure for top fighters.
"Do you know why [boxing is dying]?" White remarked at a business talk in 2013. "Because the sport has become so greedy, nobody is ever thinking about the future of the sport; it's about how much money we can put in our pocket right here, right now.
"So essentially what you get at the end is two multi-millionaire [boxers] who step in the ring and do everything they can to avoid a fight, so they can barely win and get to their next multi-million dollar fight.
"If I guaranteed you all $37 million [this year]," White addressed the room. "Guess what you're gonna do --- not much!"
Just over a decade later, White and TKO Boxing have their foot in the door of the industry, and proposed pay scales have already been revealed.
A proposed TKO boxing contract offered $20,000 minimum pay for unranked fighters and $750,000 for defending 'company' champions --- a stark shift from the $30 million purses fighters like Ryan Garcia receive.
This pay structure isn't final, and the amendment changes aren't disclosed, but fight fans should keep a close eye on the legislation that has kept boxers relatively safe for over two decades.
More MMA Knockout News
- UFC double-champ has belt stolen after address gets leaked
- UFC 314: Volkanovski vs. Lopes, Pimblett vs. Chandler best fights & full undercard
- UFC veteran announces surprise retirement at 28 years old
- UFC 316 adds rebooked fight after last-minute Mexico cancellation
Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA, Boxing. Follow MMAKnockout on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.