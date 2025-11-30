MMA fighter batters unconcious opponent following vicious slam KO

An MMA fighter competing at Japan’s Gladiator 33 unfortunately absorbed some extra punishment after being knocked unconscious by a nasty slam.

Even with the UFC on break before the promotion closes out its 2025 schedule with a pair of December events, last week still featured plenty of regional MMA action all across the globe to keep combat sports fans entertained.

A busy slate of weekend events included the fifth Gladiator FC card of the year, which took place in Osaka, Japan and included four title bouts at the top of the bill.

Masato Ishida Batters Reito Shiokawa After Slam KO

While the title fights were obviously the main attraction for Gladiator 33, the card also featured a flyweight matchup between Reito Shiokawa and Masato Ishida.

READ MORE: Daughter of ex-UFC heavyweight champion remains optimistic about making it big in MMA

Competing in his second professional MMA bout, Ishida debuted in April with Japan’s BLOOM FC and stopped Kenta Tanoue with ground and pound in the first round. The flyweight fighter managed to get things done even faster in his sophomore outing when he knocked out Shiokawa in less than a minute by slamming him to the mat (check out the clip, courtesy of the one and only @Grabaka_Hitman).

Not realizing that the impact had already knocked his opponent unconscious, Ishida immediately moved into mount and started raining down punches on Shiokawa. The referee sprinted in to end things when he realized that Shiokawa was out, leaving Ishida to slam his mouthpiece to the ground and celebrate his second finish out of as many career fights.

While Ishida improved to 2-0 with the violent victory, Shiokawa now falls to 0-5 in his professional MMA career. He went 2-1 with a pair of first-round finishes as an amateur in 2024 before dropping a decision in his pro debut later that year, and the matchup with Ishida was Shiokawa’s first pro fight in the flyweight division after his previous four pro bouts were all contested at strawweight.

READ MORE: Cristiano Ronaldo invests in MMA promotion part-owned by UFC star Ilia Topuria

Ishida provided one of the more violent finishes of a weekend packed with MMA highlights, including a sensational 12-second knockout from Yaroslav Chokobo when he met Juba Beridze at the inaugural event for Georgia’s Rkena MMA.

More MMA Knockout News

• UFC reportedly trying to grant fighter's insane turnaround request for UFC 323

• Islam Makhachev's next title fight could be set after latest UFC rankings update

• Ex-UFC champion admits there’s “work to do” after losing back-to-back fights

• Decorated ex-MMA champion reportedly set to debut on final UFC card of the year

Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC and MMA.

Follow MMAKnockout on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.