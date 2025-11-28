Daughter of ex-UFC heavyweight champion remains optimistic about making it big in MMA

A different kind of combat sport hits Chicago this Saturday. It isn't the UFC. It isn't the PFL, but it could very well have a flare with elements of both.

It's a professional wrestling event headlined by UFC veterans Michael Chandler and Chad Mendes. Looking further down the Real American Freestyle card, though, is a potential UFC legacy that has already begun to make a name for herself: Bella Mir.

Mir is the daughter of former UFC Heavyweight Champion Frank Mir. Bella Mir is a women's wrestler at North Central College in Naperville, Illinois, and already has the accolades to prove that she is a rising star.

The junior finished 22-3 last season while also becoming the Regional V champion at 145 pounds. Off the mat, Bella Mir is the UFC's first NIL athlete, making it official in Jan. 2023.

"I’m super grateful, and I honestly couldn’t be more thankful to Dana [White] and UFC for giving me this opportunity,” Mir said in a statement. “I’m going to make sure I do my best to represent UFC and show the world what I’m all about.”

Over two years later, Bella Mir continues to remain active as she makes her RAF debut against Alexis Gomez.

Bella Mir Tries To Follow In Her Dad's Footsteps

READ MORE:Massive fight reportedly in the works for UFC 324 as UFC prepares for Paramount era

Apr 28, 2018; Rosemont, IL, USA; Frank Mir (blue gloves) enters the ring before his fight against Fedor Emelianeko (red gloves) during Bellator 198 at Allstate Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dave Mandel-Imagn Images | Dave Mandel-Imagn Images

Bella Mir spoke with MMA Knockout's Zain Bando ahead of the match, sharing great respect for Gomez.

"Yeah, I wrestled Alexis once," Bella Mir said. "Actually, I thought she was a 138-pounder and then I actually realized she was a 145-pounder. But, yeah, she's a good wrestler and I'm just excited to showcase my skills on RAF against her and I'm excited."

Bella Mir Explains Busy Combat Sports Schedule

Venum Combat Fitness

Bella Mir admitted that given her rigorous college schedule, her ability to compete in MMA is extremely limited to "once a year," but any opportunity where she can compete, she never says no.

"Right now, the only difference is that I'm in college," Bella Mir said. "I have always just had my life where I go to school, wrestling practice and then jiu-jitsu after. And then we hit pads with my dad in the backyard at 9 o'clock at night. So, I've just always been training all three and competing in all three."

Bella Mir's dedication to her craft is incredibly obvious, as she will transition away from RAF in less than a month when she returns at UFC BJJ 4 against Rana Willink Dec. 12 in Las Vegas.

Her goal of reaching the UFC one day remains the same, though.

RAF 03 takes place from Wintrust Arena, with Fox Nation's broadcast beginning at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT.

More MMA Knockout News

• UFC reportedly trying to grant fighter's insane turnaround request for UFC 323

• Islam Makhachev's next title fight could be set after latest UFC rankings update

• Ex-UFC champion admits there’s “work to do” after losing back-to-back fights

• Decorated ex-MMA champion reportedly set to debut on final UFC card of the year

Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC and MMA.

Follow MMAKnockout on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.