Cristiano Ronaldo invests in MMA promotion part-owned by UFC star Ilia Topuria

Global soccer icon Cristiano Ronaldo recently shared some massive news about Spanish MMA promotion The Way of the Warrior FC.

Partially-owned by undefeated UFC Lightweight Champion Ilia Topuria, WOW FC is based out of Madrid, Spain and held its inaugural event back in 2019. After only holding two events during its first two years of existence, the promotion has now established itself as a major proving ground for Spanish and European fighters.

Buesa Arena in Basque Country, Spain will host WOW 24: Vitoria this Saturday, and ahead of that event Al-Nassr star Ronaldo announced that he’s officially set to become a shareholder in the MMA promotion.

CR7 Announces Investment In Spain's WoW FC

Considered by many to be the greatest soccer player of all time and arguably the most-recognizable athlete in the entire world, Ronaldo has played his club soccer with Saudi Arabia’s Al-Nassr since 2022.

The former Manchester United, Real Madrid, and Juventus star is expected to represent Portugal this summer in what would be the 40-year-old’s sixth World Cup, but this week it’s Ronaldo’s interest in MMA that has taken center stage.

I’m excited to share some big news: I will become a shareholder of @wowfcmma! We share values I truly believe in - discipline, respect, resilience, and the constant pursuit of excellence.



WOW FC is building something unique and powerful, and I’m proud to join this project to… pic.twitter.com/mMP7HlBucc — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) November 27, 2025

"I’m excited to share some big news: I will become a shareholder of [WOW FC]! We share values I truly believe in - discipline, respect, resilience, and the constant pursuit of excellence. WOW FC is building something unique and powerful, and I’m proud to join this project to help elevate the sport and inspire the next generation."

UFC Champion Ilia Topuria Leading Charge For Spanish MMA

Though not a traditional market for the sport, MMA’s popularity in Spain has exploded in recent years thanks to the success of fighters like UFC star Topuria.

Born in West Germany, Topuria moved back to Georgia with his parents as a child before the family later settled in Alicante, Spain when the future UFC champion was a teenager. “El Matador” proudly represents both Georgia and Spain, and he famously appeared during halftime of a Real Madrid match with the UFC featherweight belt after knocking out longtime titleholder Alexander Volkanovski.

Ilia Topuria (red gloves) reacts after the fight against Charles Oliveira (blue gloves) during UFC 317 at T-Mobile Arena. | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

After stopping another divisional legend in Max Holloway to defend the 145 lbs. strap, Topuria vacated the featherweight title and moved up to the lightweight division. The 28-year-old knocked out Charles Oliveira in the first round at UFC 317 to win the vacant 155 lbs. belt and join the exclusive list of fighters that have won UFC titles in two weight classes.

Topuria’s brother Alexandre also just recently picked up his second Octagon victory at UFC Qatar, and the future of MMA in Spain certainly seems bright given both the success of Spanish fighters and Ronaldo’s decision to invest in the country’s regional scene.

