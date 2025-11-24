Decorated ex-MMA champion reportedly set to debut on final UFC card of the year

Former Bellator MMA Welterweight Champion Yaroslav Amosov will reportedly make his highly-anticipated UFC debut at the promotion’s final event of the year.

Following the UFC’s first visit to Qatar last weekend for a UFC Fight Night that saw Arman Tsarukyan submit Dan Hooker in the night’s main event, only two UFC cards remain this year before the world’s leading MMA organization moves from ESPN to a new era with Paramount in 2026.

The promotion will return with one more PPV when UFC 323 goes down at T-Mobile Arena on December 6, and the year-ending UFC Fight Night at the UFC APEX on December 13 has apparently been bolstered by Amosov’s debut fight opposite longtime UFC veteran Neil Magny.

Yaroslav Amosov To Make UFC Debut Against Neil Magny

First reported by Dan Levi, news of the UFC Vegas 112 matchup follows several reports that Amosov had officially entered the UFC’s drug testing pool after signing with the promotion.

A veteran of nearly 30 professional MMA bouts, Amosov joined Bellator MMA as an unbeaten talent in 2018 and won six fights to earn a title shot against Douglas Lima in 2021. “Dynamo” took Lima’s belt via unanimous decision and extended his undefeated record to 27-0 when he defeated interim titleholder Logan Storley in a title unification bout, but the Ukraininian suffered a stunning upset at Bellator 301 when he was stopped by Jason Jackson.

Yaroslav Amosov during his fight with Jason Jackson. | (Bellator MMA)

Amasov’s exit from Bellator after the promotion was purchased by the PFL immediately sparked talk of a move to the UFC for the 32-year-old, who submitted UFC veteran Curtis Millender in the first round of Cage Fury FC 140 in March.

"Dynamo" Looks To Break Rough Trend For Ex-Bellator Fighters

The former Bellator star will enter the Octagon for the first time at UFC Vegas 112 to meet Magny, who has stopped back-to-back opponents after being knocked out by Michael Morales and Carlos Prates last year.

Respected as he may be among hardcore MMA fans, Amosov will be facing a bit of pressure to buck the recent trend of difficulties faced by former Bellator fighters making the jump to the UFC. Patricio Pitbull dropped his debut at UFC 314 before defeating Dan Ige, while Patchy Mix is currently 0-2 in the promotion and Aaron Pico found himself on the wrong end of a jaw-dropping highlight when he debuted against Lerone Murphy at UFC 319.

Neil Magny (red glove) fights Mike Malott (blue gloves) during UFC 297 at ScotiaBank Arena. | Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

The addition of Amosov vs. Magny now gives UFC Vegas 112 a total of 12 scheduled fights, including a headlining flyweight matchup between Brandon Royval and Manel Kape that will serve as the final bout of the ESPN era.

UFC Vegas 112 Fight Card

• Main Event: Brandon Royval vs. Manel Kape

• Amanda Lemos vs. Gillian Robertson

• Neil Magny vs. Yaroslav Amosov

• Teraza Bleda vs. Jamey-Lyn Horth

• Cesar Almeida vs. Cezary Oleksiejczuk

• Allen Frye vs. Guilherme Pat

• Sean Sharaf vs. Steven Asplund

• Joanderson Brito vs. Melsik Baghdasaryan

• Luana Santos vs. Melissa Croden

• Giga Chikadze vs. Kevin Vallejos

• Morgan Charriere vs. Melquizael Costa

• Kennedy Nzechukwu vs. Marcus Buchecha

