MMA Fighter Brutally Pummels Unconscious Opponent as Referee Hesitates to Stop Fight

A quick finish at Budo Sento Championship 33 was made considerably more violent by the referee’s hesitation to jump in and end the fight.

UFC Mexico and its headlining bout between two-time Flyweight Champion Brandon Moreno and Lone’er Kavanagh take place tomorrow night at the Arena CDMX in Mexico City, but combat sports fans have already been treated to plenty of regional MMA action this week leading up to that card.

Mexico City’s Centro Banamex also hosted a Budo Sento Championship 33 card last night that featured a mix of Muay Thai and MMA bouts, including a 176-pound catchweight MMA fight between Christian Alquinga and Jesus Diaz.

Christian Alquinga Viciously Finishes Jesus Diaz In Just 43 Seconds

Kicking off the main card action for BSC 33, the matchup between Alquinga and Diaz saw Ecuador’s Alquinga make his return to the Mexican promotion after winning welterweight gold in a one-off outing with Ultimate Combat Challenge in late 2024.

Diaz was making his Budo Sento Championship debut after closing out 2025 on a high note with back-to-back finishes in the first round, but it took less than 30 seconds before a big throw from Alquinga put the Mexican flat on the canvas. “Bull Kong” wasted no time before moving into mount, where he appeared to knock Diaz unconscious after just a couple of big left hands (h/t to the one and only @Grabaka_Hitman).

It took the referee an extra second or two to jump in and end the fight, which forced Alquinga to land a few more brutal shots to make sure the victory was secure before he moved to the center of the cage and began celebrating a violent win.

The 43-second knockout marked the fastest win of Alquinga’s career, but the Ecuardorian is no stranger to getting things done in the first round. “Bull Kong” began his professional MMA career with three-straight win that all added up to less than a full round of combined fight time, and his only victory outside of the opening round came when he submitted Anthony Suarez to win the UCC welterweight belt in his last outing before facing Diaz.

Now 5-3 overall as a pro, Diaz was also stopped by ground and pound from mount when he met Matias Gauna in his first fight of 2025. That followed a submission-loss to Alexis Miranda the previous November after the 27-year-old began his pro career with a three-fight win streak, and four out of his five pro victories have come via first-round stoppage.