MMA Fighter Casually Throws Up Head Kick for Jaw-Dropping KO in Las Vegas
When it comes to the wild world of MMA, sometimes the most unassuming strikes can result in the most brutal knockouts.
Artiom Cula Walks It Off In Las Vegas
With combat sports fans looking ahead to Friday’s ONE Fight Night 26 event and Saturday’s UFC 311 card at T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas-based promotion Tuff-N-Uff provided some welcome midweek action when Tuff-N-Uff 140 took place at Sahara Las Vegas on Wednesday night.
Ex-UFC Champ Alexander Volkanovski Shares Promising Update on Return Fight Plans
Closing out the promotion’s 2024 schedul following Tuff-N-Uff: Operation Knockout 13 in November, Tuff-N-Uff 140 was topped by a featherweight title bout between Jamie Siraj and Nemat Abdrashitov and featured a mix of professional and amateur MMA action.
Competing in a welterweight bout against fellow promotional newcomer Michael Irizarry, Artiom Cula provided the most impressive highlight of the night when he landed a brutal head kick just under two minutes into the second round (clip courtesy of the one and only @Grabaka_Hitman).
Fight fans have been treated to some jaw-dropping head kick finishes over the years, but Cula’s was particularly impressive considering how casually he threw up his left leg to send Irizarry to the canvas and secure a walk-off knockout.
Dana White Unveils Championship Double-Header for UFC 311 in Los Angeles
The result was certainly a statement-win for “Akula” in his first with fight Tuff-N-Uff, and after starting his pro career at 3-5 the 33-year-old is now on an eight-fight streak of finishes that has seen him stop six of those opponents in the first round.
Cula and the rest of the fighters competing at Tuff-N-Uff 140 provided plenty of action for the fans in Las Vegas, and in the night’s main event Siraj improved to 12-2 and claimed the promotion’s vacant featherweight belt when he stopped Abdrashitov with less than 30 seconds left in their five-round fight.
Read More UFC & MMA News
- Dana White Refutes Instagram Post Suggesting UFC Heavyweight Champ Jon Jones Will Not Fight Tom Aspinall
- UFC 310: Alexandre Pantoja vs. Kai Asakura Preview – Best Fights & Fighters to Watch
- UFC Available on Disney+ as ESPN Joins Streaming Giant
- 'What Will That Do for Me?' - Islam Makhachev 'Not Interested' in Another Double-Champ Fight
Stick with MMA Knockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA, & Boxing.