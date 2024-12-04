UFC Available on Disney+ as ESPN Joins Streaming Giant
The UFC's broadcasting partner, ESPN, will be getting its own sports hub on Disney+.
Bundle Subscribers Can Watch UFC & More On Disney+
Under the Walt Disney umbrella already, ESPN follows Hulu to the massive streaming platform with more eyes than ever - an estimated 158M subscribers worldwide, according to Statista. The Walt Disney Company announced the ESPN launch on Wednesday, making headway toward a seamless viewing experience between live sports, films and TV shows.
From childhood Disney classics to brutal knockouts in the UFC, Disney+ now has something for everyone in their Hulu/ESPN bundle.
“This launch really puts a cherry on top of a fantastic year of innovation at Disney+,” said Disney+ President Alisa Bowen. “Earlier in the year, we made Hulu available in the Disney+ app, and now we’re doing the same for ESPN+. This gives our bundle subscribers one place to consume everything they love from all our brands.”
5,000 live events will be available for bundle subscribers in the first 90 days of the new launch with ESPN+ offering 30,000+ events per year plus on-demand replays, original content and studio programming.
So, what does this mean exactly for the UFC? A whole lot more eyeballs on the premier MMA promotion with standalone subscribers seeing what sports ESPN has to offer on their title with the allure of the UFC being "as real as it gets".
"They’ll have a really easy way to discover everything we offer from [ESPN & Hulu], and have the ability to upgrade their subscription for the full bundle experience," Bowen said of standalone Disney+ subscribers."
It's worth noting the UFC's broadcasting deal with ESPN is up for renewal at the end of 2025. Until then, have fun watching fights either on the Disney+ or ESPN+ apps.
The Professional Fighters League (PFL) is also available to watch for Disney+ bundle subscribers.
