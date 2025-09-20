MMA fighter loads up on massive knockout punch before flatlining opponent
Bantamweight fighter Billy Alexander scored his second highlight-reel knockout out of as many professional MMA bouts this week in New Jersey.
Taking place at the Tropicana in Atlantic City, NJ, the card for Ring of Combat 87 featured a mix of amateur and professional MMA action and also included a bantamweight tilt between Alexander and Kyle Hammel.
Both men were making the walk to the cage for the second time as professional fighters, but it was Alexander who got his hand raised thanks to an absolutely thunderous right hand that floored Hammel in the second round.
Billy Alexander Brutalizes Kyle Hammel
ROC 87 kicked off with three-straight submissions before the card’s next three fights all went the distance, which helped set the stage for Alexander to steal the show in one of the final bouts of the night.
It took the 31-year-old less than two minutes to stop Zachary Siemasko with a knee in his pro debut at ROC 86 in June. That victory followed a 5-3 amateur career that saw Alexander also show off his finishing skills and even share the cage with future UFC fighter Tony Gravely in 2015, and at ROC 87 he scored another incredible highlight when dropped Hammel and jumped in with another vicious follow-up punch to finish the job (clip courtesy of the one and only @Grabaka_Hitman).
Hammel’s pro record fell to 0-2 after he was also stopped with strikes in his own debut at ROC 86, while Alexander improves to 2-0 this year with a pair of incredible finishes after not competing for nearly seven years following his last amateur bout in 2017.
Other Highlights From Ring Of Combat 87
Alexander certainly wasn’t the only fighter to score an impressive finish at ROC 87, as David Tirelli improved his undefeated amateur record to 3-0 with a 34-second submission against Jalen Willis in the third bout of the night.
Following’s Alexander’s win over Hammel, ROC 87 closed out with a fight for the promotion’s vacant flyweight that saw Ryan Burgos floor Hector Iglesias with a head kick just 20 seconds into the second round.
Burgos went 3-0 with three finishes as an amateur fighter before turning pro in 2022. “Relentless” won his first two fights via first-round submission under the Cage Fury FC banner, but the 24-year-old proved he’s also a threat to finish things on the feet in his title-winning performance at ROC 87.
