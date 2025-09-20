Two UFC stars offer to fight Charles Oliveira after UFC Rio main event falls apart
It appears that at least two top-ranked lightweights are interested in potentially stepping in on short notice to headline UFC Rio opposite Charles Oliveira.
Set to take place in just a few weeks on October 11, UFC Rio was supposed to feature a pivotal lightweight main event between the division’s former titleholder Oliveira and fellow top-ranked contender Rafael Fiziev.
The event unfortunately took a major hit with the news that Fiziev has withdrawn from the night’s headlining fight due to injury, but now both Mateusz Gamrot and Oliveira’s countryman Renato Moicano have raised their hands as candidates for what would be a massive short-notice opportunity.
Mateusz Gamrot Offers To Fight Charles Oliveira
A former KSW lightweight champion, Gamrot joined the UFC in 2020 and dropped his debut against Guram Kutateladze before going on a four-fight win streak that included three wins via finish.
An upset-loss to Beneil Dariush at UFC 280 halted Gamrot’s momentum before the 34-year-old won his next three fights, one of which was a UFC Fight Night main event where the aforementioned Fiziev suffered a leg injury just over two minutes into the second round. Following a unanimous decision over former UFC titleholder Rafael dos Anjos, Gamrot lost a split decision to Dan Hooker in a matchup that earned “Fight of the Night” honors at UFC 305.
“Gamer” rebounded from the Hooker fight earlier this year when he ended Ludovit Klein’s winning run in a UFC Fight Night co-main event, and the #8-ranked UFC lightweight was quick to express his interest in facing Oliveira at UFC Rio following news of Fiziev’s withdrawal.
Renato Moicano Eyes UFC Rio Opportunity
While not quite as straightforward an offer as Gamrot’s, #11-ranked Moicano also took to social media once he got word that there was an open UFC main event slot in his home country.
A member of the UFC roster since 2014, Moicano initially competed in the promotion’s featherweight division until he made the move up to 155 lbs. in 2020 and submitted Damir Hadzovic in just 44 seconds. A four-fight win streak from 2022 to 2024 set “Money” up for matchup with Beneil Dariush at UFC 311, and when Arman Tsarukyan pulled out of the card’s main event it set the stage for Moicano to challenge Islam Makhachev for the UFC lightweight title.
The 36-year-old was submitted by Makhachev before he came up short in a rebooked bout with Dariush at UFC 317, and perhaps the UFC will give Moicano a chance to snap his two-fight skid in an all-Brazilian matchup with Oliveira at UFC Rio.
