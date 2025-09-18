Joe Rogan offers radical solution to fix ‘crazy’ issue hurting UFC fighters
UFC commentator Joe Rogan believes he has it all figured out, offering his hot take on the promotion's issue with fighter weight classes.
Currently, the UFC has eight men's weight divisions, with most of them being separated by 10 lbs. However, there are radical 20 lb jumps between lightweight (155) and welterweight (175), and middleweight (185) and light heavyweight (205).
As such, some fighters are making ridiculous weight cuts. This has become a contentious topic, with many fans calling for the promotion to add divisions for 165 lbs and 195 lbs fighters. Rogan agrees.
Joe Rogan wants UFC weight divisions for every 10 lbs
In a September episode of JRE Fight Companion, Rogan suggested the UFC implement divisions for every 10 lbs to address some 'bananas' jumps in weight.
"There should be a weight class every ten pounds for men," Rogan said. "Like 185 [middleweight] to light heavyweight [205] is bananas. 20 pounds is crazy. . . . They should legitimately have a weight class every 10 lbs in MMA. And I don't think that's bad."
Rogan's approach would add two weight classes, upping the men's divisions to ten overall. This is still far behind boxing's seventeen, as recognized by the professional governing bodies. This ranges from minimumweight all the way to heavyweight, which is unlimited in boxing.
Who would fight for inaugural 165 and 195 lbs UFC titles?
195 lbs is up for debate, with names like Dricus du Plessis and Jiri Prochazka coming to mind. 165 lbs, however, is more clear-cut.
If Islam Makhachev defeats Jack Della Maddalena for the 175 lbs title this November, he and Ilia Topuria could fight for the inaugural 165 lbs title. It would be the first triple-championship fight in UFC history, with each man looking to become a three-division champion.
