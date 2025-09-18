'Giant Paddy Pimblett’ compared to Brock Lesnar makes his MMA return this weekend

☠️ ‘The Neanderthal’ is ready ☠️



Frederic Vosgröne 🇩🇪 wants to remain undefeated and continue his submission streak this Saturday at OKTAGON 76.



What does the light heavyweight star think of his opponent, Moraes, in the co-headliner?



📺 https://t.co/TVP7NaDRbZ & RTL+ pic.twitter.com/5uQtVXOW8N