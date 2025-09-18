'Giant Paddy Pimblett’ compared to Brock Lesnar makes his MMA return this weekend
There's no UFC this weekend, but that means more time to shine for budding European MMA promotion OKTAGON MMA, which returns with one of its biggest and brightest stars, Frederic Vosgröne.
'The Neandertal,' standing six feet tall and weighing as much as heavyweight, rocks a golden crown of hair, drawing many comparisons to UFC superstar Paddy Pimblett. His fighting style is much more ferocious, however, marauding his opponents and mangling them with a slick grappling game.
Here's everything you need to know about OKTAGON 76 this weekend, featuring the return of Germany's Frederic Vosgröne.
How to watch OKTAGON 76: Date, time, location
OKTAGON 76 takes place this Saturday, beginning at 12 pm ET. The fights kick off inside the Festhalle in Frankfurt, Germany. Eleven fights are confirmed for the card, subject to change.
"In the main event, Daniel Weichel (42-15) puts the gloves back on to compete in his hometown of Frankfurt for the very first time against dangerous Frenchman, Abou Tounkara (12-6), at lightweight," OKTAGON said in their official press release.
"[...] Frederic Vosgröne (4-0) makes his highly anticipated sophomore outing in the promotion as part of the light heavyweight co-headliner opposite knockout artist, Fabio Moraes (7-1). The man known as ‘The Neanderthal’ took the MMA world by storm ... with many drawing comparisons to Brock Lesnar and Paddy Pimblett!"
Who's fighting?
- Main event: Daniel Weichel vs. Abou Tounkara; light
- Frederic Vosgrone vs. Fabio Moraes; light heavy
- Attila Korkmaz vs. David Tonatiuh Crol; light
- Denis Frimpong vs. Peter Gabal; light
- Alina Dalaslan vs. Clara Ricignuolo; catchweight
- Fedor Duric vs. Petru Buzdugan; light
- Hafeni Nafuka vs. Kevin Enz; catchweight
- James Hendin vs. Ayton De Paepe; feather
- Raul Lemberanskij vs. Jose Zarauz; bantam
- Georg Bilogrevic vs. David Hosek; middle
- Tamerlan Dulatov vs. TBA; welter
Where can I watch OKTAGON 76?
OKTAGON 76 can be bought on the official OKTAGON website.
