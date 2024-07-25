MMA News: Fighter Blitzes Opponent, Lands Flying Knee KO at Cage Warriors 175
A torrid start to Cage Warriors 175 in Manchester, England included an incredible flying knee KO in just the third fight of the night.
UFC 304: Leon Edwards vs. Belal Muhammad 2 Full Prelim Fight Card Predictions
Dylan Hazan Blitzes Elves Oliveira
Headlined by a middleweight title bout between defending champion Dario Bellandi and Robin Roos, Cage Warriors 175 includes a staggering 19 fights and takes place at BEC Arena in Manchester, England just days before UFC 304 goes down at the city’s Co-op Live.
Things got off to a quick start when Simone Patrizi and Teddy Stringer scored finishes in the card’s first two fights, and that was followed by a flyweight bout between Dylan Hazan and Elves Oliveira that saw Hazan end things early in the second round.
The former bantamweight title challenger came out fast to start the second round and missed an inital right hand before he staggered Oliveira with a left hook, and Hazan quickly leapt forward with a huge flying knee to put his opponent on the canvas.
The victory put Hazan back into the win column after he lost his unbeaten record in a bantamweight title bout with UFC 304 fighter Caolán Loughran and was submitted by Amir Malekpour in the first round of their meeting at Cage Warriors 164.
The 29-year-old’s incredible victory was followed by three more finishes to close out the action-packed early prelims for Cage Warriors 175, and there’s no doubt that some of the fans in attendance for that event will also be at Co-op Live this weekend to watch UFC 304.
UFC 304: Leon Edwards vs. Belal Muhammad 2 Full Prelim Fight Card Predictions
Read More UFC & MMA News
• UFC 304: Leon Edwards, Belal Muhammad Share Their Side of Awkward Elevator Ride
• UFC 305 News: Official Poster Drops for Dricus Du Plessis vs. Israel Adesanya
• WWE SummerSlam 2024 Start Time, Date, Match Card, & Cody Rhodes vs. Solo Sikoa
• UFC 304: Israel Adesanya Predicts Finish in Leon Edwards vs. Belal Muhammad 2
Stick with MMA Knockout for more daily coverage of the UFC, MMA, WWE, and AEW.