WWE SummerSlam 2024 Start Time, Date, Match Card, & Cody Rhodes vs. Solo Sikoa

WWE is on its way to Cleveland for its big SummerSlam 2024 show, which will feature Cody Rhodes vs. Solo Sikoa. We've got you covered with the start time, date, and match card

The biggest wrestling show of the summer is WWE SummerSlam 2024, and we've got watch info for the upcoming PLE.

Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio will host this year's SummerSlam event. WWE has stacked the card with a slew of high-profile grudge matches such as Liv Morgan vs. Rhea Ripley and Cody Rhodes vs. Solo Sikoa.

With the show approaching, it's important to get up to speed on the watch details so you aren't left scrambling on the night of the show. Don't fret, we've got the watch details for you.

WWE SummerSlam 2024 Time & Date

Fans in the United States will get to enjoy a regular start time for the second straight WWE PLE. SummerSlam 2024 will begin at 7 p.m. ET and will air live on the Peacock streaming service on August 3rd.

The countdown show will begin at 5 p.m. ET. MMA Knockout on Sports Illustrated will be posting a live stream on the homepage before it airs.

Match Lineup

Check out the match card for WWE SummerSlam 2024 (in no order):

  • Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Solo Sikoa - for the Undisputed WWE Championship
  • Damian Priest (c) vs. Gunther - for the World Heavyweight Championship
  • Bayley (c) vs. Nia Jax - for the WWE Women's Championship
  • Liv Morgan (c) vs. Rhea Ripley - for the Women's World Championship
  • Logan Paul (c) vs. LA Knight - for the WWE United States Championship
  • Sami Zayn (c) vs. Bron Breakker - for the WWE Intercontinental Championship
  • CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre - Seth Rollins is the special guest referee

We'll be bringing you live coverage of WWE SummerSlam 2024 on the day of the event. Be sure to join us for results and video highlights.

