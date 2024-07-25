WWE SummerSlam 2024 Start Time, Date, Match Card, & Cody Rhodes vs. Solo Sikoa
The biggest wrestling show of the summer is WWE SummerSlam 2024, and we've got watch info for the upcoming PLE.
Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio will host this year's SummerSlam event. WWE has stacked the card with a slew of high-profile grudge matches such as Liv Morgan vs. Rhea Ripley and Cody Rhodes vs. Solo Sikoa.
With the show approaching, it's important to get up to speed on the watch details so you aren't left scrambling on the night of the show. Don't fret, we've got the watch details for you.
MAJOR WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW STAR POSSIBLY RETURNING SOON AS SUMMERSLAM 2024 LOOMS
WWE SummerSlam 2024 Time & Date
Fans in the United States will get to enjoy a regular start time for the second straight WWE PLE. SummerSlam 2024 will begin at 7 p.m. ET and will air live on the Peacock streaming service on August 3rd.
The countdown show will begin at 5 p.m. ET. MMA Knockout on Sports Illustrated will be posting a live stream on the homepage before it airs.
Match Lineup
Check out the match card for WWE SummerSlam 2024 (in no order):
- Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Solo Sikoa - for the Undisputed WWE Championship
- Damian Priest (c) vs. Gunther - for the World Heavyweight Championship
- Bayley (c) vs. Nia Jax - for the WWE Women's Championship
- Liv Morgan (c) vs. Rhea Ripley - for the Women's World Championship
- Logan Paul (c) vs. LA Knight - for the WWE United States Championship
- Sami Zayn (c) vs. Bron Breakker - for the WWE Intercontinental Championship
- CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre - Seth Rollins is the special guest referee
We'll be bringing you live coverage of WWE SummerSlam 2024 on the day of the event. Be sure to join us for results and video highlights.
GRIM UPDATE ON INJURED WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW SUPERSTAR AHEAD OF SUMMERSLAM 2024
Read More WWE & AEW News
Stick with MMA Knockout for more daily coverage of the UFC, MMA, WWE, and AEW.