UFC 305 News: Official Poster Drops for Dricus Du Plessis vs. Israel Adesanya
With just a few weeks to go until UFC 305, fans can now check out the official poster for the promotion’s return to Perth, Australia.
Israel Adesanya & Dricus Du Plessis First Heated Face-off Ahead of UFC 305
Check Out The Official Poster For UFC 305
Fight week for UFC 304 in Manchester, England is in full swing at the moment, but that event featuring a pair of title fights is just one of two highly-anticipated international PPV cards that will take place less than a month apart.
Set to go down on August 17 at RAC Arena in Perth, the poster for UFC 305 highlights the main event between UFC Middleweight Champion Dricus Du Plessis and Israel Adesanya as well as the co-main event featuring Kai Kara-France and recent flyweight title challenger Steve Erceg.
Fans have been waiting to see Du Plessis and “The Last Stylebender” meet in the Octagon since the pair had a viral faceoff at UFC 290, but Adesanya’s upset-loss to Sean Strickland put the matchup on the backburner until Du Plessis took the middleweight belt from Strickland at UFC 297.
Adesanya indicated after the Strickland loss that he intended to take an extended break from the sport, but after walking those comments back and signing on to challenge Du Plessis the two-time middleweight titleholder appears dialed in ahead of UFC 305.
The UFC 305 co-main event between Kara-France and Erceg is also a massive fight for the flyweight division, and the PPV main card also includes fan-favorite Tai Tuivasa taking on Jairzinho Rozenstruik and a huge lightweight tilt with Mateusz Gamrot squaring off against Dan Hooker.
'I Hope He Wins': Alex Pereira Praises Israel Adesanya Ahead of UFC 305 Title Fight
