UFC 303 News: Unbeaten Phenom Added to Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler Card
One of the UFC’s brightest young talents is set to compete on the biggest stage of his career at UFC 303.
Scheduled to take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV on June 29, UFC 303 is headlined by the long-awaited return of Conor McGregor for a matchup with his opposing The Ultimate Fighter 31 coach Michael Chandler.
Countless fans are excited to see “The Notorious” finally make his return to the UFC, and the promotion recently announced that unbeaten phenom Payton Talbott will also get back into action against Yanis Ghemmouri on the prelims for UFC 303.
A contract winner on last year’s season of Dana White’s Contender Series, Talbott is a perfect 8-0 in his career and has already collected two stoppage-wins in the UFC after he submitted Nick Aguirre in his debut and stopped Cameron Saaiman with strikes earlier this year.
The matchup with Talbott will give Ghemmouri a chance to rebound from a loss to William Gomis in his own promotional debut last year, and both fighters are likely thrilled by the opportunity to compete on the same card that will see McGregor fight for the first time in nearly three years.
The co-main event of UFC 303 will also see former light heavyweight titleholder Jamahal Hill make a quick return to take on the surging Khalil Rountree Jr. in a pivotal matchup, and with the addition of a bantamweight tilt between Talbott and Ghemmouri the card on June 29 currently looks like this:
Main Event: Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler
Co-Main Event: Jamahal Hill vs. Khalil Rountree Jr.
Cub Swanson vs. Andre Fili
Michelle Waterson-Gomez vs. Gillian Robertson
Carlos Hernandez vs. Rei Tsuruya
Joe Pyfer vs. Marc-André Barriault
Mayra Bueno Silva vs. Macy Chiasson
Ricky Simón vs. Vinicius Oliveira
Payton Talbott vs. Yanis Ghemmouri
