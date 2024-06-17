MMA Knockout

MMA News: PFL Plucks Undefeated Free Agent ‘Baki’ from UFC in New Signing

Welcome back to the PFL, Baysangur Chamsoudinov.

Christopher De Santiago

Photo via Baysangur Chamsoudinov on Instagram

As we're finding out in 2024, the UFC isn't the be-all and end-all for MMA's free agents.

The Professional Fighters League (PFL) continues to show why it's a big player in the industry with its recent signings, from ex-UFC Heavyweight Champion Francis Ngannou last year all the way to Cage Warriors Champion Paul Hughes - arguably Ireland's best prospect in years.

MMA’s Hottest Free Agents in 2024: Gable Steveson Departs List Full of Ex-UFC Stars

The PFL isn't stopping there though, as yet another superstar from Europe will be joining their ranks. According to La Sueur, 22 year-old Baysangur "Baki" Chamsoudinov is no longer a free agent, having signed a five-fight deal with the PFL.

Chamsoudinov is undefeated at 8-0 with his last fight coming against fellow Frenchman Cédric Doumbé in a controversial contest that saw a splinter end up lodged in Doumbé's foot. Referee Marc Goddard called a stop to the action in the third round, ruling it a TKO victory for Baki.

This French super-fight was held under the PFL Europe banner in March. PFL CEO Peter Murray has already entertained the idea of a rematch between the two fighters down the line, and with Baki signing to the promotion that could very well be a possibility.

"Cedric wants that fight, wants that rematch," Murray told La Sueur back in May. "The PFL, we want that rematch and, we'll see if Baki is into it. It's still a conversation, we like the fight, Cedric likes the fight, does Baki like the fight? I think it was a disappointment overall that both the fighters didn't get to finish it. But, they both have that opportunity and Baki knows that. So, he knows where to find us."

Doumbe (6-1) bounced back from his loss to Chamsoudinov with a first-round TKO of Bellator veteran Jaleel Willis in Paris last month. We'll see if fate has them crossing paths again - hopefully this time without any debris on the floor of the PFL SmartCage.

PFL's Brightest Star: Dakota Ditcheva Stuns With 6th Straight Finish

Stick with MMA Knockout for daily coverage of the UFC, MMA, WWE, and AEW.

Follow MMA Knockout on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

Published
Christopher De Santiago

CHRISTOPHER DE SANTIAGO

Christopher De Santiago is a 22 year-old journalist from Gainesville, Texas with years of experience covering MMA.

Home/News