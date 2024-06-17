MMA News: PFL Plucks Undefeated Free Agent ‘Baki’ from UFC in New Signing
As we're finding out in 2024, the UFC isn't the be-all and end-all for MMA's free agents.
The Professional Fighters League (PFL) continues to show why it's a big player in the industry with its recent signings, from ex-UFC Heavyweight Champion Francis Ngannou last year all the way to Cage Warriors Champion Paul Hughes - arguably Ireland's best prospect in years.
The PFL isn't stopping there though, as yet another superstar from Europe will be joining their ranks. According to La Sueur, 22 year-old Baysangur "Baki" Chamsoudinov is no longer a free agent, having signed a five-fight deal with the PFL.
Chamsoudinov is undefeated at 8-0 with his last fight coming against fellow Frenchman Cédric Doumbé in a controversial contest that saw a splinter end up lodged in Doumbé's foot. Referee Marc Goddard called a stop to the action in the third round, ruling it a TKO victory for Baki.
This French super-fight was held under the PFL Europe banner in March. PFL CEO Peter Murray has already entertained the idea of a rematch between the two fighters down the line, and with Baki signing to the promotion that could very well be a possibility.
"Cedric wants that fight, wants that rematch," Murray told La Sueur back in May. "The PFL, we want that rematch and, we'll see if Baki is into it. It's still a conversation, we like the fight, Cedric likes the fight, does Baki like the fight? I think it was a disappointment overall that both the fighters didn't get to finish it. But, they both have that opportunity and Baki knows that. So, he knows where to find us."
Doumbe (6-1) bounced back from his loss to Chamsoudinov with a first-round TKO of Bellator veteran Jaleel Willis in Paris last month. We'll see if fate has them crossing paths again - hopefully this time without any debris on the floor of the PFL SmartCage.
