MMA News: Watch Fighter Spam Body Kick in Wild 61-Second Finish at Fury FC 92
Shimon Smotritsky made short work of Aaron Phillips when the two welterweights met at Fury FC 92 in Houston, TX.
A two-time veteran of Dana White’s Contender Series, Smotritsky rebounded from a loss to current UFC welterweight Billy Goff with back-to-back victories before he was booked to make his second Fury FC appearance opposite Phillips last weekend.
Phillips was stepping into the cage for the second time this year after he was submitted by Julius Holmes in February, but unfortunately for the former cast member of The Ultimate Fighter a vicious barrage of body kicks ended his evening after just over a minute of action.
Smotritsky wasted no time pressuring his opponent to the fence, and after one kick to Phillips’ body landed he quickly doubled and tripled up on the technique until “The Alaskan Bull Worm” was forced to fold up and hit the canvas.
The win was Smotritsky’s third in a row following one fight in iKon FC and his debut for Fury FC last year, and the 23-year-old’s record also includes a pair of victories in Bellator with his only two losses coming in his Contender Series appearances in 2021 and 2022.
The welterweight tilt between Smotritsky and Phillips featured as the co-main event of Fury FC 92, and in the night’s headlining bout Nick Piccininni extended his unbeaten record to 6-0 when he submitted Jomar Pa-ac in the fourth round of their flyweight matchup.
