UFC News: Dustin Poirier Roasts Conor McGregor, Michael Chandler on Father's Day
UFC star Dustin Poirier decided that Father’s Day was the perfect opportunity to take a shot at his former opponents Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler.
Both McGregor and Chandler were at the forefront of combat sports headlines last week when it was announced that their highly-anticipated fight at UFC 303 had been scrapped just a few weeks before the event is set to take place in Las Vegas.
The news that “The Notorious” had to withdraw from the matchup with an injury prompted a reaction from Poirier that echoed the Irishman’s own words, and just a few days after that “The Diamond” also took a shot at Chandler with an Instagram story he put up on Father’s Day.
Poirier submitted Chandler in a Fight of the Night-winning performance at UFC 281, and the 35-year-old’s rivalry with McGregor is well-documented after the pair first met at featherweight in 2014 before Poirier won their second and third meetings in 2021.
The trilogy fight with Poirier at UFC 264 was the last time fans saw McGregor step into the Octagon, but after the fight at UFC 303 fell through Chandler still appears committed to rebooking that matchup even though he’s also now been out of action since his own loss to Poirier at UFC 281 in 2022.
Poirier’s future in the sport is still up in the air following his loss to Islam Makhachev at UFC 302, but even if “The Diamond” does decide to finally hang up his gloves he’ll be able to look back on a Hall of Famer-caliber career that includes a number of other incredible performance to go along with his wins over McGregor and Chandler.
