Ex-Champ Colby Covington Breaks Silence on Joaquin Buckley Loss at UFC Tampa
Back-to-back losses are a career-first for Colby Covington.
The former interim welterweight champion returned in the main event of UFC Tampa when he faced off against Joaquin Buckley, and before Covington could get into his groove in Round 1 he suffered a cut over his right eye that led to a doctor finally calling a stop to the contest in Round 4.
Buckley had his way with Covington for the most part, outlanding him in the striking department and defending 7 out of 8 takedowns. Albeit, Covington did have his moments, holding down Buckley on the ground for 3:40 total.
Joaquin Buckley Cuts Colby Covington Early, Batters "Chaos" in UFC Tampa Main Event
Covington Says He Was Just Getting Warmed Up
Covington didn't speak to the media like he usually does following the result, with "Chaos" waiting to give his initial thoughts on what went down after he got stitched up by medical staff.
"We're gonna be back stronger than ever," Covington said on his YouTube channel. "This is just the beginning for me. I wasn't at my best, and I came off the couch [on 3 weeks' notice], but it was for the company. I did this for the company that I love so much that changed my life. So, I know that there's still a lot of fight in me, and the best is yet to come."
"I was just getting warmed up in that fight," Covington added. "I think it was tied up 1-1, and I was starting to wear on him. I could see him breathe out of his mouth. I was starting to catch him with more shots. So, it's unfortunate that they stopped it. Even Dana came out and said, 'If that was in Vegas, that would have never been stopped.'"
Covington claimed he took Buckley's hardest shots like they were "nothing", the credentialed cardio machine insisting he'd have a better chance of winning in the later stages of Rounds 4 and 5.
Covington: "You Can't Be Afraid Of Failure..."
Counted out by many following two losses in a row, Covington won't hang his head just yet, living to fight another day.
"It's a lesson to everybody that faces adversity in life. Never give up and never keep coming forward for your dreams and your goals in life and never hang your head. Dare to be great and you can't be afraid of failure. Embrace it, move forward, become better and do better..."
"The best is yet to come," Covington continued. "I know I could beat that guy. I'm better than that guy. But we'll come back stronger. Go to the drawing board, keep working, and never shy away from a challenge."
Read More UFC & MMA News
Stick with MMA Knockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA and Boxing.