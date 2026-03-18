Colby Covington Rips UFC for Major Problem Hurting Fighters

Former UFC Interim Welterweight Champion Colby Covington has been out of action since a main event loss at UFC Tampa opposite Joaquin Buckley in Dec. 2024. Having lost three of his last four fights, Covington is beginning to grow increasingly frustrated with the way the promotion has done business surrounding his career.

If a turn for the better doesn't happen soon, it could result in the end of his UFC career entirely. Now, Covington has gone public with his frustrations about the company and is competing in Real American Freestyle (RAF) 07 March 28 vs. Dillon Danis to continue to remain active in combat sports.

In a new video released by streamer N3ON, Covington was unapologetic about where his MMA career currently stands.

Colby Covington Trashes UFC Brass Over Inactivity

Feb 21, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; UFC President Dana White speaks after UFC Fight Night at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

“You have no say,” Covington said of the UFC's matchmaking. “Hunter Campbell, who is like the UFC’s lawyer, he kinda just tells you what direction they’re gonna go in and it’s either you take it or leave it. So you don’t really get a choice in what you wanna do. They just leave you, they ice you."

Covington was far from done, though. Contrary to Bo Nickal's comments about Covington turning him down, he said he was willing and able to fight anyone during the UFC Freedom 250 card Sunday, June 14, from the White House in Washington, D.C.

But the UFC, for reasons unclear to Covington, didn't grant him the opportunity to do so.

“They’ll freeze you out, even if it’s not a good move and you don’t think you’re getting paid what you deserve, it doesn’t matter,” Covington said. “They say, ‘Hey, you either accept it, be a company man, or we’ll just ice you and you don’t get a fight to make money.'”

This puts Covington in a difficult position, especially as an independent contractor who said he doesn't feel like he's being valued by the promotion.

In a separate video from Covington, he again pitched the idea of fighting Nickal if he is victorious against Kyle Daukas.

Colby Covington Still Interested in Fight vs. Bo Nickal

Nov 15, 2025; New York, NY, UNITED STATES; Bo Nickal (red gloves) reacts after defeating Rodolfo Vieira (not pictured) during the middleweight bout during UFC 322 at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images | Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images

“If we’re the same weight like you claim, that means you’re 190 pounds and a full camp should get you down to 170 [pounds] as well. I propose we do this in a weight class where one of us is ranked and there’s actual stakes,” Covington said.

Covington, too, wants to fight him as soon as possible.

"How about bring that stupid ginger bowl cut down to 170 pounds and I’ll grant you your wish to fight the biggest name in the welterweight division," Covington said. "We could do it this summer too if you want.”

It remains to be seen if the UFC listens, but it seems more doubtful than not. At least, for now, Covington has not remained silent about his immediate future in MMA.