Noche UFC LIVE: Jean Silva vs. Diego Lopes UFC results, highlights & updates
San Antonio, Texas, prepare for a potential UFC featherweight title eliminator in the main event of Noche UFC 3, featuring the breakthrough appearance of Jean Silva, facing fellow Brazilian Diego Lopes.
Tonight's UFC Fight Night is set to kick off at 3 PM ET and will conclude with 14 fights. MMA Knockout is here with complete coverage of the event, to provide live results, updates, and highlights throughout the card.
Who's fighting tonight in the UFC?
Main event
- Jean Silva vs. Diego Lopes; feather
Main card
- Rob Font vs. David Martinez; bantam
- Jared Gordon vs. Rafa Garcia; light
- Kelvin Gastelum vs. Dustin Stoltzfus; middle
- Alexander Hernandez vs. Diego Ferreira; light
- Santiago Luna vs. Quang Le; bantam
Prelims
- Jose Medina vs. Dusko Todorovic; middle
- Claudio Puelles vs. Joaquim Silva; light
- Tatiana Suarez vs. Amanda Lemos; straw
- Jesus Aguilar vs. Luis Gurule; fly
- Zachary Reese vs. Sedriques Dumas; middle
- Alessandro Costa vs. Alden Coria; fly
- Montserrat Rendon vs. Alice Pereira; bantam
- Rodrigo Sezinando vs. Daniil Donchenko; welter
Live UFC results & highlights
Daniil Donchenko defeated Rodrigo Sezinando by first-round TKO
Montserrat Rendon defeats Alice Pereira by split decision
