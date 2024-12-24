Paddy Pimblett Drops Bombshell Hint on His Next Opponent With Massive Implications
It's not often that fight fans get to see Paddy Pimblett in the Octagon anymore, as 'The Baddy' has only fought twice since December 2022.
It felt like time was passing Pimblett by as he missed the opportunity to fight Ilia Topuria on the come-up and marred his perfect UFC record with a dicey decision against Jared Gordon.
Now, Pimblett has revealed his next fight is in the works, and he and his opponent have verbally agreed to fight. The Liverpool native dropped a major hint as to whom it might be, and if true, it could have massive title implications.
‘See You at the Top,’ Pimblett Hints at Next Fight
In a YouTube video on December 23, Pimblett explained that his next fight is close to completion.
"I'm sure you will see a fight announcement soon enough," Pimblett said. "I've said yeah, the opponent's said yeah. Just need to get stuff signed. ... I'll see you at the top."
Keen-eyed fans would have noticed that 'See you at the top' is Michael Chandler's slogan. 'Iron' Mike is the No-7 ranked lightweight currently riding a 1-4 record in his last five fights.
A fight with Chandler isn't just a chance to break into the lightweight top-ten, it's a big-name fight that could springboard Pimblett into a top-three fight, if not a title opportunity. It also makes sense for Chandler, who desperately needs a victory if he'd like to keep his high-profile leverage.
